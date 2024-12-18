Instagram launches DM scheduling feature, letting users plan messages up to 29 days ahead

Instagram has launched a new feature that allows users to schedule direct messages (DMs) in advance, adding another layer of convenience to the platform’s messaging experience. The update enables users to plan text-based messages for later delivery, enhancing communication flexibility.

The feature lets users select the exact date and time for messages to be sent, addressing a longstanding demand from creators and frequent users.

To use the new scheduling feature, users can long-press the ‘send’ button in any chat window and pick a date and time for delivery. Once scheduled, a notification appears within the chat, showing the number of pending scheduled messages.

For users who want to make changes, tapping the notification will allow them to:

• Edit the message.

• Delete it.

• Send it immediately by long-pressing the message.

Instagram’s support page confirms that users can schedule messages up to 29 days in advance.

Currently, the feature only supports text-based messages. Users looking to send photos, videos, GIFs, or voice notes must still do so in real time.

The new scheduling feature is part of Instagram’s broader strategy to improve messaging tools and attract users looking for an all-in-one communication platform. In recent months, Instagram has rolled out message editing, live location sharing, and the ability to draw on photos—features reminiscent of Snapchat and other messaging platforms.

The addition of scheduled messaging caters to content creators, businesses, and regular users who want to streamline communications. Whether it’s planning reminders, sending birthday wishes, or organising content schedules, the tool allows users to communicate on their own terms without disrupting workflows.