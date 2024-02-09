Instagram may soon let you write messages with help of AI: Report

Meta-owned Instagram is set to introduce artificial intelligence (AI) assistance in messaging, according to recent reports.

A screenshot shared by app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi reveals a forthcoming feature allowing users to compose messages with the aid of AI. Paluzzi disclosed the development on X, stating that Instagram is developing the capability for users to craft messages with AI assistance. This innovation is expected to offer users the ability to paraphrase their messages in various styles, akin to Google's Magic Compose functionality.

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, is gradually integrating novel experiences through a new class of generative AI features, enhancing connectivity among users. The Meta AI, described as an assistant available for one-on-one chats or group discussions, serves various purposes including providing recommendations, offering humorous content, settling disputes, and imparting knowledge.

"We are initially launching AIs exclusively in the US. To engage with Meta AI, users can initiate a new message and select 'Create an AI chat' within our messaging platforms, or simply type '@MetaAI' in a group chat," stated the company.

The Meta AI assistant is poised to extend its reach to WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram, featuring numerous AI characters modelled after celebrities such as MrBeast and Charli D'Amelio. These characters, portrayed by recognizable figures like Tom Brady, MrBeast, and Naomi Osaka, are designed to fulfill diverse roles, from engaging in sports debates to providing comedic banter and offering cosplay expertise.

Additionally, Meta AI will integrate with Instagram's Reels, providing users with recommendations for travel destinations based on video reviews, instructional dance tutorials, and creative project inspirations.

