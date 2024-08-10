Instagram reportedly testing Snap Maps-like feature in the app

Instagram is testing a new feature strikingly similar to Snapchat's popular Snap Maps, allowing users to share text and video updates on a map based on their location. This feature, currently under limited testing in select markets, raises concerns about privacy and location sharing.

The new Instagram feature enables users to post content that appears on a shared map visible to a pre-selected group of friends. However, unlike Snap Maps, which allows for public posting, Instagram's current implementation seems to have stricter privacy controls.

"Users have to choose a 'specific group of people' to share their location with, such as 'Close Friends or only followers they follow back,'" Christine Pai, a Meta spokesperson, told The Verge.

While Instagram stresses a focus on safety and user control, questions remain about the potential for broader location sharing and the duration for which posts will remain visible on the map. Pai did not immediately address these concerns.

"Instagram’s feature is currently only available as a 'small test' in a few markets," Pai stated. "The tool is opt-in and includes controls over location sharing. 'As always, we are building this feature with safety in mind.'"

The introduction of this location-based feature aligns with Instagram's history of borrowing ideas from competitors. Notable examples include Stories (inspired by Snapchat), Reels (inspired by TikTok), and Threads (inspired by Twitter).

This isn't Instagram's first foray into location-based features. In 2012, the platform launched a private photo map that displayed users' photos based on location. However, this feature was discontinued in 2016 due to low usage.

If the new shared map feature is rolled out widely, it could significantly impact how users engage with location-based content and potentially raise new privacy concerns, depending on the implemented controls and sharing options.