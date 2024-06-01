Instagram rolls out new feature to silence the noise and prioritise close friends

In a move to enhance user control and foster more meaningful interactions, Instagram is introducing a new feature that allows users to limit interactions to only those on their "Close Friends" list.

This optional feature acts as a virtual velvet rope, effectively silencing the noise from followers outside your inner circle.

Once activated, only individuals on your Close Friends list will be able to:

See and comment on your posts.

Send you direct messages (DMs).

Reply to your stories.

Tag you in posts and comments.

Mention you in their stories.

While other followers can still interact with your content, their comments, messages, and tags will be hidden from both you and the wider Instagram community.

Although designed with younger users in mind, this feature offers a valuable tool for anyone seeking to curate their online experience and prioritise interactions with those closest to them.

Additional Control Features

The platform is also introducing a suite of granular control options, including:

Interaction Time Limits: Users can set a designated timeframe for limiting interactions, after which the feature automatically turns off, prompting them to either extend or disable it.

Selective Limiting: Users can choose to restrict interactions from recent followers or accounts they don't follow, providing greater flexibility in managing their online boundaries.

Restricted Accounts: Instagram now offers more nuanced ways to manage interactions with specific accounts without outright blocking them. Restricted accounts won't see when you're online, their messages will be filtered to a separate request folder, and their new comments on your posts will only be visible to you and them.