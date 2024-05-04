New Instagram stickers are here to make Stories more fun

Instagram has introduced new stickers for Stories to make them more exciting this week. These stickers allow users to start music trends, make custom stickers from their own photos or videos, and even post secret stories. The new stickers include Add Yours Music, Frames, Reveal, and Cutouts, offering more ways for users to get creative with their Stories.

Add Yours Music: This sticker lets users share their favorite songs with their followers. Friends can also add their own music to the story, making it a collaborative experience.

Frames: With this sticker, users can highlight special memories or moments in their photos. Followers have to shake their phone to reveal the hidden content inside the frame.

Reveal: This sticker allows users to post hidden stories that can only be seen by sending a direct message (DM) to the creator. Friends need to message the user to uncover the hidden content.

Cutouts: Users can now turn parts of their photos or videos into custom stickers with this sticker. These stickers can be saved and reused in future Stories or reels.

Creating these stickers is easy. Users can select the desired sticker from the options available in the stickers menu. For the Cutouts sticker, users can choose a photo or video from their gallery, and the sticker will be automatically generated. Users can also manually select the object they want to turn into a sticker.