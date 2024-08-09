Instagram users can now share up to 20 photos, videos in a single post

Instagram has announced that users can now upload up to 20 videos and photos in a single grid carousel post on their accounts. Instagram has updated this limit from 10 pictures or videos to 20. This feature is now rolling out for all users globally including India. As per the company statement, “The update comes as people look for easier ways to express themselves on Instagram and share more fun content with their friends - just in time for end-of-summer ‘photo dumps.’”

The company also posted on X, regarding the news, “Now you can add up to 20 pics or videos to a photo dump That means more space to share your summer highlights”

Now you can add up to 20 pics or videos to a photo dump ✨



That means more space to share your summer highlights 🏖️ — Instagram (@instagram) August 8, 2024

The carousel post feature was introduced by Instagram back in 2017. Since then, the company has also rolled out a new feature where users they can add music to this grid post.

Emphasis on Views

Recently, Instagram announced that it will now streamline its performance metrics and make “views” the primary measurement across all content formats like Reels, Stories, photos, and more. Instagram chief Adam Mosseri stated in a post, “Historically we’ve shown different metrics for Reels vs. other posts, but we want to evolve this so it’s easier to understand how your content is doing regardless of the format.”

He clarified the difference between “reach” and “views”. He stressed that a single user can contribute multiple views to a piece of content. While views will now be the headline metric, Mosseri also recommended monitoring "sends per reach" as a key indicator of content performance. He added, “Both are probably the most important metrics for anybody trying to understand how their content is doing on Instagram.”

By consolidating metrics and prioritising views, Instagram aims to provide creators with a more unified and comprehensive understanding of their content performance across various formats.