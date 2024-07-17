Instagram will now allow users to add up to 20 audio tracks in Reels

Instagram users in India will now be able to add more than one music track in Reels. This Multi Audio Tracks on Reels feature will allow you to add up to 20 tracks in one single Reel. It will also let you align the elements like text, stickers and clips of Reel visually as per your convenience while editing.

The new feature was announced on Instagram via a post with the caption, “Starting today, you can add up to 20 tracks to a single reel and visually align audio with elements like text, stickers, and clips while you’re editing in the app. Swipe through to learn more!”

The company has further announced that when someone creates a track by mixing songs, they will also create their own unique audio mix that will be attributed to them. These tracks can be saved and reused by others on the platform.

As per a statement by Instagram’s Head, Adam Mosseri, last night stated, “Starting today you can add up to 20 audio tracks to a single reel, giving you more creative freedom with your content. You can align your audio with text, stickers and clips while editing it within Instagram. When you do this, you’ll also create your own unique audio mix that fans can save and reuse. Give a try and let me know what you think.”

Earlier, Mosserie had revealed that the company will focus more on short form videos than the long form videos. In a Reel he explained, “It turns out the long-form video is less symbiotic with these other jobs. If you watch a 10 or 20 minute video, you see less content from friends, you interact with your friends less, and you’re actually less likely to send that content or that video to a friend.”

He added, “So we’re not going to go after that business because it’s part of our core identity to connect people with friends, and we don’t want to undermine that by going after long-form video. We understand short-form video doesn’t always do that, but it can.”

Notably, the new feature is available for Indian audiences starting today.