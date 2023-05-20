Instagram working on Twitter-like app that will debut in June: Report

Meta-owned platform, Instagram, is planning to compete against Elon Musk’s Twitter app very soon. As reported by Bloomberg, Instagram is working on a Twitter-like microblogging app that is likely to debut by the end of June. The report reveals that this platform is codenamed P92 or Barcelona by Instagram. It will be “Instagram’s new text-based app for conversations”, reported Lia Haberman in her ICYMI Substack newsletter. This app is expected to be a mix of Instagram and Twitter.

The report added that the app description reads, “Say more with Instagram's new text-based app for conversations. Talk directly with your audience and peers. Create with text and attach links, photos and videos. Engage with likes and replies to deepen connections with friends, fans and other creators. Bring your fans with you.”

In terms of functionalities, the app is likely to allow users to control who can mention their account or reply to them. The report reveals that the app will soon be compatible with certain other apps like Mastodon.

This Instagram’s Twitter competitor platform will carry over the blocklist from Instagram. As per the description, “We're enforcing the same Community Guidelines to help ensure everyone interacts safely and authentically.”

Based on a (somewhat blurry) example I got, Meta's new app looks a lot like Twitter.



So, could this take over all the Twitter screenshots we've been seeing on the Feed lately? Maybe.



It’s impossible to predict how audiences will respond but this could be an alternative. pic.twitter.com/xgQa1kUjCl — Lia Haberman (@liahaberman) May 19, 2023

This app will allow users to search for, follow or interact with your profile and content if you have a public profile. If you have a private profile, you will have the option to approve them as followers. This app will also let them create posts just like on Twitter’s timeline.

Haberman also says, “In the app, you’ll see a feed, and you can make text posts up to 500 characters long with attached links, photos, and videos.

The Verge reporter Alex Health stated, “Meta has been contacting talent agencies and celebrities to gauge their interest in trying an early version of the app, which will be integrated with Instagram”.

Back in March, Meta spokesperson had told The Platformer, “We’re exploring a standalone decentralised social network for sharing text updates. We believe there’s an opportunity for a separate space where creators and public figures can share timely updates about their interests.”

