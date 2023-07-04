Instagram's Threads app spotted on Google Play Store for Android phones

Instagram has listed its Threads app on Google Play Store. The app has a dedicated page with screenshots and even some details about how it will work. Notably, the application was also spotted on Apple's App Store with the same details. Threads will be contesting with Twitter directly which is a strong departure from Instagram's model of sharing images and short videos.

The integration with Instagram will be deep as people will be able to use the same usernames as well as have access to the entire network of their Instagram followers. The Threads app will let users follow the same accounts as Instagram.

The Threads listing describes the app as a place "where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to what’ll be trending tomorrow. Whatever it is you’re interested in, you can follow and connect directly with your favorite creators and others who love the same things — or build a loyal following of your own to share your ideas, opinions, and creativity with the world."

Currently, the app is not downloadable for users on Android or iOS. However, it is expected to be released on July 6, according to a report by TechCrunch.

The new Threads app by Instagram comes at a time when Twitter is witnessing an exodus of users due to its recent 'rate limit' on viewing tweets. Twitter owner Elon Musk has established a rate limit of 1000 tweets on un-verified users and 10,000 tweets on verified users.

Many users were witnessing a rate-limit error during the weekend. This directly impacted new registrations on Twitter's other rival BlueSky, which has been made by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey. The platform eventually decided to stop new sign-ups due to the high influx of users.

