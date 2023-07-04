Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg fight gets real; Instagram's Twitter rival Threads appears on Apple App Store

Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk haven't decided the date for their cage match. However, it seems the fight may have started prematurely. Meta will soon officially launch its own version of a Twitter-like application called Threads. Threads is expected to launch as early as July 6. The app has already been listed on Apple App Store for iOS. It can't be downloaded for now but has all the details and screengrabs to explain how it will work. The timing of the launch of the Threads app coincides with a series of controversial changes made by Twitter during the past week.

The app, first spotted by Tech Crunch, has been listed by Instagram Inc. which also means that the app will be deeply integrated with the picture-sharing platform. So much so that users won't have to start from scratch when they start using Threads. They will be able to build on the base of followers they have on Instagram.

According to the App Store description, Threads users can follow and connect with their favourite creators and like-minded individuals. Additionally, users can continue to build their own network on Threads to share ideas, opinions, and more.

The listing stated, "Threads is where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to what’ll be trending tomorrow. Whatever it is you’re interested in, you can follow and connect directly with your favorite creators and others who love the same things — or build a loyal following of your own to share your ideas, opinions and creativity with the world."

Why Meta's Threads can be a real threat to Twitter

The app market has been witnessing a flurry of new Twitter alternatives, especially after Elon Musk took over the company. There's competition from Bluesky (built by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey), Mastodon, Post, and even the Indian alternative to Twitter, Koo.

Twitter faced rate-limit errors over the weekend which forced many users to migrate to other platforms. However, this exodus of users could be temporary as users tend to gravitate back to their Twitter network built over the years. However, Threads can offer something other Twitter competitors won't. Its integration with Instagram will allow users to port over their Instagram followers and following lists. This means users won't have to start building a new community from scratch. Existing Instagram circles can be used as a ready-made user base.

Also read: How a single bug in Twitter's own web app may be triggering more problems for Musk

Although Threads is closely linked to Instagram, it will function as a standalone app. Users will have the ability to like, comment, repost, and share posts at the time of the launch. The screenshots shared on Apple App Store suggest that users can choose the audience they want to allow for replies to their posts, whether it be everyone, people they follow, or only those mentioned in the post.

Also read: ‘Running Twitter is hard’: Twitter founder Jack Dorsey reacts after Elon Musk announces reading limits on tweets