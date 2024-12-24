scorecardresearch
Instagram's upcoming feature will let you watch expired stories from a week ago

Instagram is testing a feature called Highlights where users can watch stories from up to one week ago on their Stories tray.

Missed a story from your friends on Instagram? Soon, you might be able to watch Instagram stories from up to one week ago as well, according to a TechCrunch report. 

Instagram Stories are a great way to catch up with people you follow or share your thoughts with your followers quickly. However, they only last for 24 hours. Instagram is reportedly testing a new "Story Highlights" feature, which will display older stories from followers at the end of the Stories tray, which is the area at the top of your feed where you see Stories from your friends.

The feature is currently being tested, and only a few accounts have access to it.

"We’re always working on new ways to help people connect in Stories and are testing bringing recent Highlights to the end of the tray with a small group of people," a Meta spokesperson told TechCrunch.

This feature was first spotted by social media expert Ahmed Ghanem, who posted an image on X, formerly Twitter, of how this would look when Instagram rolls it out for everyone.

It's also important to note that the Story Highlights feature will only work for mutual followers, and users have to save their stories on their profile in order for them to be available in Highlights.

Published on: Dec 24, 2024, 1:38 PM IST
