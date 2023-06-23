Intel India head Nivruti Rai resigns after completing 29 years

Intel India head Nivruti Rai has resigned from the company after an impressive tenure of 29 years, according to a statement released by Intel. Rai, who began her journey with Intel in February 1994 as a design engineer, held the positions of India's head and vice-president of Intel Foundry Services.

In its statement, Intel expressed its gratitude to Nivruti for the remarkable progress achieved by Intel India under her leadership. Recognizing her significant contributions, Rai was honored with the Nari Shakti Puraskar in 2022 for her exceptional work in empowering women.

Having initially worked with Intel in the United States from 1994 to 2005, Rai transitioned to Bengaluru in September 2005, assuming the role of senior director of chipset engineering and intellectual property development.

As the largest engineering center for Intel outside of the United States, the company plans to provide further updates regarding the leadership succession plan for Intel India.



Intel in its statement said, "Intel India country head and VP of Intel Foundry Services, Nivruti Rai, is departing Intel after 29 years with the company. We’re grateful to Nivruti for the tremendous progress Intel India has made under her leadership. Today, Intel India is our largest engineering site outside the US and a critical talent base for the company. We will have more to share soon about Intel India leadership plans and we wish Nivruti all the best in her next chapter."

This marks the second notable departure from Intel's leadership team within a span of 1 year. In November 2022, Randhir Thakur, the president of the company's foundry services, also left Intel.