Intel unveils AI PC program for software developers and hardware vendors

Intel has unveiled two pivotal initiatives under its AI PC Acceleration Program. These initiatives, namely the AI PC Developer Program and the incorporation of Independent Hardware Vendors (IHVs) into the program, mark significant strides towards fostering innovation and collaboration within the software and hardware ecosystem.

Carla Rodriguez, Vice President and General Manager of Client Software Ecosystem Enabling at Intel, shared the expansion's importance, stating, "We have made great strides with our AI PC Acceleration Program by working with the ecosystem. Today, with the addition of the AI PC Developer Program, we are expanding our reach to go beyond large ISVs and engage with small and medium-sized players and aspiring developers."

The AI PC Developer Program is tailored to cater specifically to software developers and independent software vendors (ISVs), aiming to streamline the developer experience and facilitate the adoption of new AI technologies on a large scale. It offers a comprehensive suite of tools, workflows, AI-deployment frameworks, and developer kits, featuring the latest Intel hardware, including the Intel Core Ultra processor.

The updated developer resource pages serve as a central hub for developers to access AI PC and client-focused toolkits, documentation, and training materials. These consolidated resources are designed to empower developers to leverage Intel Core Ultra processor technologies optimally, thereby maximising the performance of AI and machine learning (ML) applications and accelerating the development of new use cases.

The inclusion of Independent Hardware Vendors (IHVs) in the AI PC Acceleration Program presents an opportunity for IHVs to prepare, optimise, and enable their hardware for Intel AI PCs. Qualified partners gain access to Intel's Open Labs, where they receive early technical and co-engineering support for their hardware solutions and platforms. Additionally, Intel provides reference hardware to qualified IHV partners, enabling them to test and optimise their technology to ensure efficient performance upon launch.

Matt King, senior director of Client Hardware Ecosystem at Intel, expressed enthusiasm about the expansion, stating, "Intel has already onboarded 150 hardware vendors around the world into our AI PC Accelerator Program. We're excited to scale our innovative hardware and software solutions to bring this momentum to our broad, open ecosystem of developers."

Developers and IHVs alike can register to join the AI Acceleration Program, with Intel actively collaborating with hardware partners to elevate the AI PC experience to unprecedented levels.

The AI PC Acceleration Program was first introduced in October 2023. Through its comprehensive suite of resources, including artificial intelligence toolchains, training, co-engineering support, and sales opportunities, Intel aims to empower developers and hardware vendors to unlock new possibilities in the realm of AI.

Jaspreet Bindra, Founder of TechWhisperer UK Limited commented, "One of my predictions this year for AI and Generative AI was that AI will move to the edge, which means that it will move away from the cloud towards the devices which were already used. The first manifestation of it was on the Samsung AI phone. Apple seems to be working on an AI phone. Microsoft just launched its first Surface AI PCs, and now, Intel has gotten into the act also. AI moving to the edge will have several benefits - the cost will become less, speeds will become faster, smaller Large Language Models (LLM), will be more focused on the task."