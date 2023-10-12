Internet woes in India: Over 56% of users face connection issues, says report

India's telecommunications landscape has been buzzing with the promise of improved fibre networks, thanks to massive investments from industry giants Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. However, even as these companies pledge around Rs 75,000 crore to fortify their infrastructure, a significant chunk of Indian consumers continues to grapple with persistent internet connection issues, according to a recent national survey conducted by LocalCircles.

Many broadband and fibre users are still facing frustrating connectivity problems and disruptions. Over the past six months, hundreds of complaints have been lodged at a national level, prompting LocalCircles to undertake a comprehensive survey to gauge the pulse of consumers regarding broadband, fiber, and DSL services.

A staggering 56% of respondents reported having experienced connection disruptions and speeds lower than promised or paid for. Of these, 21% claimed to face such issues more than three times each month. The survey engaged over 51,000 participants from 303 districts across India, with 67% male and 33% female respondents. Furthermore, 46% of users reported that their service providers took more than 24 hours to resolve their complaints.

With increasingly critical use cases for home internet connections, such as remote work, online education, and entertainment, delays in issue resolution are causing significant inconvenience. The survey revealed that 70% of respondents were willing to switch to alternative service providers that offer better quality, service, or price, underscoring the urgency for improved services in the sector.

