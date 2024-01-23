Intraday trading: Groww app down! Users flood X with complaints

Users of the online financial services platform Groww on Tuesday highlighted that the app was facing multiple issues while they were trying to login for the intraday trade. The users flooded X (previously Twitter) with complaints.

"Today, my Groww app is not open since the market opened, my watchlist was not open two days ago, my open positions are about to expire, who will pay my losses," a user wrote on X.

Another user said: "Groww app is not working @_groww. Tried many times, did flight mode and then turned on still not working. Looks like their production server is down. Please fix this."

"This is the state of Groww app during peak trading timings. Who will be responsible for the loss suffered due to your worst app," yet another user noted.

A user vented his frustration and said that paying hefty fees for an inaccessible service is simply "unacceptable".

The user wrote: "Disappointed with the persistent technical glitches on the @groww app. Paying hefty broker fees for a service that's often inaccessible is unacceptable. It's time to revamp the terms and conditions to prioritize users over profit. We deserve better!"

"It's very bad @_groww. How can a responsible app worsen like this? How can we handle this? Many of us have trading positions, and you have to pay for that," another user noted.

Another user wondered whether it was time to switch to other apps instead of Groww. "Bloody @_groww app this is unacceptable. Who will pay my loses? Time to switch to Angel one, #groww," the user said.

While some users were wondering who will compensate their losses, others shared hilarious memes about the same.

As the app was faced with a barrage of complaints, the team at Groww responded to one of the many tweets over the outage. 'Hello! We apologise for the inconvenience. Our team is addressing a technical issue and working to resolve it promptly. Your patience is highly appreciated, and we'll be back to normal operations shortly. Thank you for your understanding. Team Groww,' the platform's reply to one of the users read.

Moreover, the team at Groww updated a user that the issue has now been resolved. "Hello, Thanks to your unwavering support and patience, the issue has been resolved now," the team at Groww said on X. Previously, the app reported an outage on January 13, 2024. The app had stopped working right before the trading hours began on the same day.

