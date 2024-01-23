'We'll be back to normal operations promptly': Groww tells users as app faces outage amid intraday trading

Online financial services platform Groww on Tuesday assured users that it will be back to normal operations shortly after the app was hit by an almost hour-long outage during intraday trading. The team at Groww also said that the app faced a technical issue and they are working to resolve it.

"Hello! We apologize for the inconvenience. Our team is addressing a technical issue and working to resolve it promptly. Your patience is highly appreciated, and we'll be back to normal operations shortly. Thank you for your understanding. Team Groww," the team at Groww told users aggrieved by the outage.

Groww app users on Tuesday took to X (previously Twitter) to highlight the multiple issues they faced while trying to login for intraday trade. "#groww app not working. Not able to login- its showing SOMETHING WENT WRONG. Is this the case with everyone? Please help," a user wrote on X.

"Pay for our losses. Let's file a legal complaint and sue these idiots. It might be a well planned move. Absolutely pathetic. It's close to 1 hr now. These idiots shudnt be left. They should pay for our loss. Will delete it and shift. Rate them on play store right now," another user said.

Users also shared hilarious memes regarding the same on X.

Later, Groww told users that the technical glitch, which caused an outage, has now been resolved. "Hello, thanks to your unwavering support and patience, the issue ahs been resolved now," Groww team told users on X.

