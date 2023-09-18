iOS 17 coming to iPhones today: Top features that can make you quit Android

Just a week after the launch of the new iPhone 15 series, Apple is finally rolling out the iOS 17 update to all eligible iPhones. This is the biggest software update coming to Apple iPhones this year. But is it good enough to push Android users to adopt iOS? Here's a list of features we feel can encourage you to move to the other side. Similar to previous updates, Apple is rolling out iOS 17 to iPhones that were launched in 2018. The iPhone XR and iPhone SE 2nd gen will also be eligible for the new update (check the entire list of eligible iPhones at the end of this story).

The Apple iOS 17 introduces a host of new features but we have listed the top 10 most interesting ones:

Contact Posters: This feature allows you to customize what people see when you call them. You can create a personalized poster that includes various treatments for photos, Memoji, and your name.

Swap numbers with NameDrop: This feature makes the mundane contact-sharing process interesting. All you have to do is hold your iPhone near someone else’s iPhone or Apple Watch to use NameDrop. You’ll both be able to choose the specific phone numbers or email addresses you want to share, and you can share them along with your Contact Poster instantly.

AirDrop and SharePlay: Apple AirDrop and SharePlay can be triggered automatically as soon as you hold your iPhone close to another. Like NameDrop, the ease of sharing makes it an interesting feature to use.

Live Voicemail: When someone calls and leaves you a message, you’ll see a live transcription and can pick up the call as they’re leaving their message. You don't even need to pick the phone to know what the caller wants to talk to you about.

Unified Apps Menu in Messages: This feature brings all your iMessage apps in one place. You can tap the new plus button to view all the things you send the most — like photos, audio messages, and your location.

Check-In in Messages: This feature automatically notifies your friend or family member when you arrive at your destination, such as your home. This new feature could come-in handy for frequent travelers who want to keep their friends and family notified about their whereabouts.

Audio Message Improvements: When recording an audio message, you are now able to pause and then continue recording the same message before sending. For received audio messages, play them back at up to 2x speed, continue listening when leaving the Messages app, or view a transcription.

Location-Sharing Improvements: Share your location or request someone else’s location directly from the plus button in Messages with the new Location app. The location will remain live within the chat window. You won't have to open it in Maps.

FaceTime on Apple TV: Use your iPhone as a camera and start a call directly from the FaceTime app on Apple TV, or hand off the call from your iPhone to your TV.

StandBy Option: Turn your iPhone on its side while charging to make it even more useful when you set it down. You'll get to see glanceable information like time, and important notifications.

Also read: Apple iOS 17 new features: Check upcoming iPhone features Apple didn't reveal on stage

Also read: Apple iPhone-maker Foxconn is ready to hire thousands of new employees in India

List of iPhones eligible for the iOS 17 update: