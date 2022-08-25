iPhone 14, iOS16 unveiling on September 7 in flagship Apple Event

If you are an Apple lover and counting your days to take a peak at the new iPhones, your wait is set to get over just within a fortnight. The American technology giant is all set to unveil its new iPhone 14 series on 7 September in its yearly flagship Apple Event.

Apple has already sent out the invites for the event to the patrons and the media last night. Apart from the new iPhone series, it is also expected to roll out the new iPhone operating system - iOS16 - during the event.

Interestingly, this time the Cupertino-based company is unveiling its most sold products - iPhones - nearly a week ahead of last year. In 2021, Apple had launched the iPhone 13 series in mid-September.

But it's not just the date that has changed this time. Unlike last few years, this year Apple is anticipated to launch four iPhone 14 models - iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. In iPhone 12 and 13 series, it had offered a Mini model - screen size 5.4 inch - in stead of a Max model. According to sources, the costlier Pro and Pro Max models will have OLED screens and faster chipsets, apart from superior cameras.

Further, Apple is expected start manufacturing iPhone 14s in India by end-2022, unlike in June for iPhone 13s. Over the last few years, the company has cut down the time gap between launch of its new iPhones and rolling out Made in India models - from over a year in 2016 to close to two months in 2022.

While pricing details awaited from Apple, a MacRumors report says, iPhone 14 could cost $100 (approx. Rs 9,000-10,000 in India) than iPhone 13, which was priced at Rs 79,990 in India.

