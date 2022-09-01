iPhone 14 Pro: 5 things to watch out for in Apple's next phone

Only good tidings ahead for Apple fans as the company is set to launch the new iPhone 14 series in the upcoming ‘Far Out’ event. In the September 7 event, Apple is scheduled to launch the much-anticipated new iPhone series – iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The new iPhone 14 is likely to come with a design overhaul. Speculations are rife on whether Apple will introduce a new punch-hole display design or whether all the sensors needed for Face ID to function will be retained.

But as iPhone fans know only too well, they will have to wait till September 7th to get all their questions answered. However, we do have a slight idea on what Apple might offer in the new iPhone 14.

Upgraded camera: Now iPhone cameras are spectacular in itself. So, what else can they offer, you ask? Rumour has it that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max could feature a new 48MP main sensor, instead of the 12MP one in the earlier generations of the iPhone. Anyone keeping tab would know that it would be their biggest increase in camera resolution in 7 years.

Astrophotography mode: This feature could have been included in the first point itself, but since this is such a legendary mode, it deserves a point of its own. As you must have figured, astrophotography refers to photography of astronomical objects, celestial events, or areas of the night sky. According to some reports, users will be able to capture the night sky by combining several frames with clean exposure and limited noise levels.

Upgraded selfie camera: If you don’t improve the selfie camera in a phone, have you really upgrade the camera at all? So, naturally Apple is expected to bring a new high-quality, front-facing camera to the new models. The new camera will improve the aperture for better depth-of-field in portrait mode and video calls.

Satellite connectivity: This will allow users to text emergency services and contacts without cellular service. If this feature comes through, it would be quite revolutionary.

Always-on-display mode: Apple might introduce an “always-on” mode that would display the time and notifications even when the phone is locked. Apple Watch Series 5 and newer models already offer always-on displays.

