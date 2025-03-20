iPhone 16e vs Google Pixel 9a: Which affordable flagship should you buy?

Google has just announced its own affordable flagship with the Google Pixel 9a, just weeks after Apple launched the iPhone 16e. Both smartphones offer flagship-level features at a lower price, but how do they stack up against each other? Which one should be your choice in 2025? Find out in this comparison.

Pricing and Availability

Google has positioned the Pixel 9a as the more budget-friendly option, with a starting price tag of ₹49,999 for the 256GB variant. In contrast, Apple’s iPhone 16e is not only more expensive at ₹59,900, but also comes wtih 128GB in the base variant, with the 256GB model costing ₹69,900.

Design and Display

The Pixel 9a boasts a 6.3" OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, making it ideal for smooth scrolling and gaming. It also features an impressive 2700 nits of peak brightness, ensuring excellent outdoor visibility. The phone is slightly thicker at 8.9mm and weighs 185.9g, with an aluminum frame and plastic back.

The iPhone 16e, on the other hand, has a smaller footprint with a 6.1" Super Retina XDR display. Apple has continued to offer only a 60Hz refresh rate on its non-Pro smartphones, and the 16e follows suit. It has 1200 nits of peak brightness. While it can be a worthwhile option for those looking for a smaller device, its lower refresh rate can be a dealbreaker for many.

Performance and Software

Powering the Pixel 9a is Google’s Tensor G4 chipset, the same processor found in the flagship Pixel 9 series. It is paired with 8GB RAM, ensuring seamless multitasking and AI-driven optimizations. The phone also benefits from Google’s promise of seven years of software and security updates, making it a long-term investment.

Apple’s iPhone 16e runs on the A18 chip, also with 8GB RAM, similar to the flagship iPhone 16 series. While Apple does not officially specify its software update policy for this model, history suggests that users can expect at least five to six years of support. Moreover, since it's the latest flagship chipset, users can expect performance to be on top for years to come.

Camera Capabilities

Google has always had a strong hand in the camera department, and the 9a is no exception. It features a dual-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide lens.

Apple’s iPhone 16e loses takes a step back immediately when it comes to numbers, as it only has a single 48MP camera, which also doubles as a 12MP telephoto lens with 2x zoom. There's no ultra-wide lens on the back of the iPhone, which could turn off some users who want that extra versatility.

Battery and Charging

The Pixel 9a comes with the biggest battery ever inside a Google Pixel smartphone with its 5100mAh cell. Google claims it delivers over 30 hours of usage on a single charge. It supports wireless charging and USB-C fast charging.

While Apple never officially reveals battery capacity figures, we do know that the iPhone 16e promises up to 26 hours of video playback and 90 hours of audio playback. It also supports fast wired charging and Qi-certified wireless charging. Both phones promise good battery life for users.

Verdict: Which One Should You Buy?

The choice between the Google Pixel 9a and the Apple iPhone 16e depends largely on personal preferences. The Pixel 9a easily stands out with its 120Hz display, and a dual-camera system. Moreover, its lower price could be a big driver for users confused between these two phones.

With a more premium build, the iPhone 16e can be an enticing choice for those already invested in Apple's ecosystem.