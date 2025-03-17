Apple iPhone 16e review: A budget iPhone that finally feels modern

The iPhone SE always felt like Apple’s compromise for those wanting an affordable iPhone. The problem? It looked outdated and cut too many corners. The iPhone 16e is Apple’s answer to that problem. Instead of recycling old designs, Apple has finally given budget-conscious buyers a modern iPhone with a fresh design, a solid camera, and a battery that lasts longer than a day.

At ₹59,900, the iPhone 16e is still far from cheap, but it’s the most accessible new iPhone in the lineup. Apple is betting that buyers in India and other price-sensitive markets will appreciate the balance it strikes between affordability and flagship-level performance. The question is whether it justifies its price or if last year’s iPhone 15, which is now available at a discount, is a better buy.

A Familiar But Refined Design

The iPhone 16e borrows heavily from the iPhone 14 and 15, retaining the same 6.1-inch form factor. It has a matte aluminum frame, frosted glass back, and a single rear camera, giving it a clean, minimalistic look. The biggest design difference is the addition of the Action Button, a customisable shortcut that replaces the classic mute switch. It lets you launch apps, start a voice recording, or toggle accessibility features with a press.

Unlike the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus, which have Dynamic Island, the 16e sticks with the older notch. It houses Face ID and the front camera, so it doesn’t feel intrusive, but it does make the phone look a little dated compared to Apple’s newer models.

The 16e comes in just two colors, black and white, and both have a matte finish that resists fingerprints better than the glossy backs of older iPhones. It’s also rated IP68 for water and dust resistance, which is rare for a phone in this price segment. The build feels premium, even if it lacks the fancier materials of the Pro models.

Display: Good But Stuck at 60Hz

The 6.1-inch OLED display on the iPhone 16e is excellent in terms of brightness, contrast, and color accuracy. It supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision, making it great for streaming content. Apple claims peak brightness reaches 800 nits in normal usage and 2000 nits in direct sunlight, and in testing, it remained easily visible even under harsh daylight.

The biggest drawback is the refresh rate. The iPhone 16e still uses a 60Hz panel, which feels outdated in 2025 when even mid-range Android phones offer 120Hz screens. iOS is well-optimised, and animations still look smooth, but the lack of a high refresh rate is noticeable when scrolling or playing fast-paced games.

A18 Power That Leaves No Room for Complaints

Apple has equipped the iPhone 16e with the same A18 chip found in the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus. This means it offers flagship-grade performance, even if it lacks the extra GPU core found in the Pro models. Apps open instantly, multitasking is seamless, and the phone handles demanding games like Genshin Impact and Call of Duty Mobile at high settings without breaking a sweat.

Apple also claims improved efficiency with the new C1 modem, designed in-house. In real-world usage, the phone maintained strong 5G connectivity on both Jio and Airtel’s networks in India. It also supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and satellite connectivity for emergency SOS, though the latter is not yet available in India.

iOS 18 runs incredibly well on the iPhone 16e. The new AI-powered features, branded under Apple Intelligence, bring system-wide enhancements like on-device text summarisation, improved Siri, and more advanced photo editing tools. While many of these features will roll out later, the A18 chip ensures the phone will support them for years to come.

A Single Camera That Does More

The iPhone 16e has a single 48MP rear camera, which Apple calls a 2-in-1 system. It captures 24MP default shots and can crop into the sensor for a 2x zoom that mimics an optical telephoto lens.

In daylight, the camera delivers crisp, well-balanced shots with excellent dynamic range. Apple’s Smart HDR processing ensures highlights and shadows are well-exposed, making it one of the most reliable smartphone cameras for casual photography. Skin tones are accurate, and colors remain natural rather than overly saturated.

Low-light performance is solid but not exceptional. Night mode helps brighten up shots, but some noise creeps into darker areas. The biggest downside is the lack of an ultrawide camera, which limits flexibility. For users accustomed to iPhones with multiple lenses, this could feel restrictive.

Video recording is where the iPhone 16e really shines. It supports 4K at 60fps with Dolby Vision HDR and excellent stabilisation. Apple has also included spatial video recording, though it’s mainly useful for viewing content on the Vision Pro headset.

The front camera is a 12MP sensor, the same as on previous iPhones. It takes sharp selfies with good detail, and the portrait mode continues to deliver natural-looking depth effects.

Battery Life That Finally Lasts

Battery life has always been a weak point for Apple’s budget iPhones, but the 16e finally changes that. Apple claims it lasts up to 26 hours on video playback, and in real-world use, it comfortably lasts a full day with heavy usage. Screen-on time averaged around seven hours, which is on par with the iPhone 15.

Charging speeds are still limited to 20W, meaning it takes about 30 minutes to reach 50 percent and nearly two hours for a full charge. Wireless charging is supported, but MagSafe is missing, meaning charging speeds are capped at 7.5W instead of 15W. This feels like an unnecessary omission, especially when older iPhones support faster MagSafe charging.

Competition and Pricing in India

The iPhone 16e starts at ₹59,900 for the 128GB model, with the 256GB variant priced at ₹69,900. This places it in direct competition with the iPhone 15, which is frequently available for a similar price after discounts.

The iPhone 15 offers a second ultrawide camera and the Dynamic Island display, but it runs on the older A16 chip. This makes choosing between the two tricky. If you prioritise having the latest internals and better long-term software support, the iPhone 16e is the better buy. If you want a slightly more premium experience with an extra camera and Dynamic Island, the iPhone 15 might be a better deal.

Among Android competitors, phones like the Pixel 9 and Galaxy S24 FE offer 120Hz displays and more versatile camera setups at similar prices. The Pixel excels in computational photography, while the Samsung provides a more feature-rich display. However, neither match Apple’s ecosystem integration, iOS updates, or video recording quality.

Verdict: A Smart Buy for the Right User

The iPhone 16e is Apple’s most balanced budget iPhone yet. It brings flagship-level performance, a great main camera, and excellent battery life in a modern package. The 60Hz display and lack of an ultrawide camera are noticeable compromises, but they don’t take away from the fact that this is an iPhone that will age well over time.

For those upgrading from older iPhones like the XR or 11, the 16e is a fantastic step up. It finally feels like a true modern iPhone at a relatively affordable price. However, if you can find an iPhone 15 at a good discount, it might be worth considering for the extra camera and Dynamic Island.

For anyone who wants the Apple experience without breaking into the Pro lineup, the iPhone 16e is the best option. It’s not perfect, but it’s Apple’s most compelling budget iPhone yet.