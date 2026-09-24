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iPhone 17 Pro price drops to ₹56,990 at Reliance Digital: Check exchange deals and cashbacks

iPhone 17 Pro price drops to ₹56,990 at Reliance Digital: Check exchange deals and cashbacks

Reliance Digital is offering exchange benefits, an in-store discount and bank cashback on the iPhone 17 Pro series, potentially lowering the effective cost for eligible buyers upgrading their devices.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 24, 2026 5:14 PM IST
iPhone 17 Pro price drops to ₹56,990 at Reliance Digital: Check exchange deals and cashbacksiPhone 17 Pro gets an effective price of ₹56,990 under Reliance Digital’s offer.(Photo: Reliance Digital)

Reliance Digital has announced a new offer on Apple’s 17 Pro models, giving buyers a way to bring down the effective cost to ₹56,990. But reaching that figure requires a combination of an in-store discount, exchange value, exchange bonus and bank cashback. The offer could be particularly relevant if you are planning to upgrade from an older iPhone, as the exchange value accounts for a significant portion of the overall reduction.

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Reliance Digital is also highlighting multiple payment options, exchange benefits, and assured availability of all colours as part of the offer.

iPhone 17 Pro offer details

According to the offer shared by Reliance Digital, the iPhone 17 Pro with 256GB storage has an MRP of ₹1,34,900. An in-store discount of ₹9,910 brings the price down to ₹1,24,990.

The retailer then factors in an exchange value of ₹55,000, an exchange bonus of ₹10,000 and a bank cashback of ₹3,000. This brings the effective price to ₹56,990.

Must Read: Apple’s next big health gadget could be a screenless fitness band

The calculation shown is based on the exchange value of an iPhone 15 Pro. Terms and conditions apply.

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iPhone 17 Pro Max gets similar benefits

The iPhone 17 Pro Max 256GB, meanwhile, has an MRP of ₹1,49,900. It gets the same ₹9,910 in-store discount, bringing its post-discount price to ₹1,39,990.

With an exchange value of ₹55,000, an exchange bonus of ₹10,000 and ₹3,000 bank cashback, the effective price comes down to ₹71,990.

Check your old phone’s exchange value

If you are considering an upgrade, Reliance Digital says you can check your existing device's exchange value through a QR code powered by SwapEasy. The retailer is also highlighting the best exchange value, exchange bonus, multiple payment options, and assured availability of all colours.

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The offer is available at Reliance Digital stores. Customers can visit their nearest store to avail of the offer. Terms and conditions apply.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 24, 2026 3:33 PM IST
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