iPhone 17 Pro price drops to ₹56,990 at Reliance Digital: Check exchange deals and cashbacks

Reliance Digital is also highlighting multiple payment options, exchange benefits, and assured availability of all colours as part of the offer.

iPhone 17 Pro offer details

According to the offer shared by Reliance Digital, the iPhone 17 Pro with 256GB storage has an MRP of ₹1,34,900. An in-store discount of ₹9,910 brings the price down to ₹1,24,990.

The retailer then factors in an exchange value of ₹55,000, an exchange bonus of ₹10,000 and a bank cashback of ₹3,000. This brings the effective price to ₹56,990.

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The calculation shown is based on the exchange value of an iPhone 15 Pro. Terms and conditions apply.

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iPhone 17 Pro Max gets similar benefits

The iPhone 17 Pro Max 256GB, meanwhile, has an MRP of ₹1,49,900. It gets the same ₹9,910 in-store discount, bringing its post-discount price to ₹1,39,990.

Your reason to go Pro just got bigger. 📱



Get the iPhone 17 Pro starting at an effective price of just ₹56,990* at Reliance Digital.



Unlock even more value with great exchange value, exchange bonus, bank cashback and flexible payment options.



Want to know your current phone’s… pic.twitter.com/K7zV16eu0E — Reliance Digital (@RelianceDigital) September 23, 2026

With an exchange value of ₹55,000, an exchange bonus of ₹10,000 and ₹3,000 bank cashback, the effective price comes down to ₹71,990.

Check your old phone’s exchange value

If you are considering an upgrade, Reliance Digital says you can check your existing device's exchange value through a QR code powered by SwapEasy. The retailer is also highlighting the best exchange value, exchange bonus, multiple payment options, and assured availability of all colours.

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The offer is available at Reliance Digital stores. Customers can visit their nearest store to avail of the offer. Terms and conditions apply.