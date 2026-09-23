Apple’s next big health gadget could be a screenless fitness band

Apple’s Whoop-like fitness tracker: What to expect

Reportedly, Apple has been building ideas for a screenless fitness tracker for months and has already made working prototypes. However, it's uncertain whether Apple will officially launch the product in the market or completely abandon the idea.

Bloomberg’s report highlighted that Tim Cook and Eddy Cue are quite interested in the product category. However, Cue's involvement is notable considering he now oversees Apple's health-related teams.

The prototype is said to have a fabric wristband with a small computing module sitting on the wrist. It ditches the display and could rely on sensors to track health and fitness data, including heart rate and other metrics. Therefore, unlike an Apple Watch, the focus would be health and fitness tracking rather than apps, notifications, or interacting with a screen.

Advertisement

Must read: Apple’s $250 million Siri settlement: Check if your iPhone qualifies and how to claim

If Apple decides to launch a fitness band, it is not expected until 2028. Reportedly, the company is focused on other new wearable categories such as AI-powered smart glasses and AirPods with cameras.

Apple is also streamlining features for the latest Apple Watch with features like readiness score and biological-age estimates. Apple is also redesigning the Health app with iOS 27.2, bringing a simpler interface and clearer guidance, making health data easier to understand. Therefore, the tech giant might be preparing for a more health-focused wearable ecosystem, with simpler devices and software designed to make fitness and wellness tracking more accessible to users