iPhone 18 Pro series likely to launch early in September 2026: The official date could be…

Apple is closer to launching its new generation flagships, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, and its first foldable iPhone. Similar to previous years, the iPhones may launch as per the schedule in September 2026; the official date is yet to be confirmed. Now, Bloomberg may have landed on an anticipated launch date and it's closer than we previously expected.

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iPhone 18 Pro launch date

According to the report, Apple may target majorly targets first Tuesday or Wednesday of the month, with sales starting in mid of September. Therefore, it is anticipated that Apple may launch the iPhone 18 Pro models on September 8 or September 9, after Labour Day on September 7. For comparison, the iPhone 17 series was launched on September 9, 2025. Therefore, we can expect an early September launch.

iPhone 18 Pro price hike

Apart from the launch timeline, Apple is also expected to increase the prices of iPhone 18 Pro models this year amid the growing RAM prices and chip shortage. CEO Tim Cook also revealed that the price hikes are unavoidable, and increased prices of its latest MacBooks, iPads, HomePods, and Apple TVs across regions.

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Now, according to an IDC report, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to get a $200 hike (approx. Rs 18,800) in comparison to the iPhone 17 Pro models. Therefore, the iPhone 18 Pro could cost between $1,249 (approx. Rs. 1.18 lakh) and $1,299 (approx. Rs. 1.23 lakh), whereas the iPhone 18 Pro Max could be priced between $1,349 ( approx. Rs. 1.28 lakh) and $1,399 ( approx. Rs. 1.32 lakh).

On the other hand, the foldable iPhone could start at a price of $2,500 ( approx. Rs. 2.36 lakh) and could go as high as $3,000 (approx. Rs. 2.83 lakh).