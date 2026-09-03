iPhone Ultra may support MagSafe charging despite ultra-thin design, says Mark Gurman

The reported detail adds another potential feature to Apple’s upcoming iPhone Ultra, which is expected to be among the company’s thinnest iPhones. However, Apple has not confirmed the foldable, its specifications or whether MagSafe will be included. Here’s what the latest report says.

MagSafe could be built into the foldable

Tom’s Guide reports that there has been debate over whether the iPhone Ultra would include built-in MagSafe. Following an interview with Mark Gurman, the publication says the foldable should have the magnets required for MagSafe embedded directly into its design.

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If accurate, this would allow users to attach compatible MagSafe chargers and accessories without purchasing a case specifically to add magnetic support. Tom’s Guide still recommends using a case, but built-in magnets could make MagSafe more convenient on Apple’s first foldable.

Ultra-thin design adds to the challenge

The reported MagSafe support is notable because the iPhone Ultra is expected to be exceptionally thin. According to reports, the foldable could measure 4.5mm when open. When closed, it could measure between 9mm and 9.5mm.

The device is also expected to feature a 5.5-inch outer display and a 7.8-inch inner screen, giving users a compact phone when closed and a larger display when unfolded.

Apple has yet to confirm MagSafe

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The MagSafe detail remains part of the pre-launch reporting around the iPhone Ultra. Apple has not officially confirmed the foldable or its specifications, so the final device could differ from current expectations.