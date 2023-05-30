IPL 2023 Finals: JioCinema breaks world record with over 3.2 crore viewers during CSK vs GT final

JioCinema offered free cricket streaming during the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2023. The OTT platform broke the world record for the most concurrent views to a live-streamed event with over 3.2 crore viewers watching the IPL finale between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. This was the first time IPL cricket matches were streamed for free and it happened soon after JioCinema got the streaming rights.

CSK vs GT: JioCinema breaks world record with 3.2 crore concurrent viewers

JioCinema recorded more than 3.2 crore viewers during the live streaming of the much-awaited Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans match.

🚨 Record 3.3 Crore Concurrent Viewers for IPL 2023 Finals on Jio Cinema



First Time Ever for any Digital Platform in India & Probably the New World Record



Disney+ Hotstar used to charge Subscription, Mukesh Ambani made IPL Streaming Free — Ravisutanjani (@Ravisutanjani) May 29, 2023

Prior to JioCinema, Disney+ Hotstar was IPL digital streaming platform and had recorded over 2.5 crore viewers for a cricket match in July 2019. This was the world record until the IPL Final 2023. Last year, Ambani’s Reliance won a $3 billion bid against Disney securing the rights for IPL for five years until 2027.

During Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023, JioCinema witnessed 2.57 crore concurrent viewers. The Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match gained traction because of the close call between the two teams and Shubham Gill’s century in the first innings.

Also Watch: JioCinema Premium vs Amazon Prime Video vs Netflix in India: Price, content, validity

JioCinema signs multi-year deal with NBCUniversal

JioCinema and NBCUniversal have entered into a multi-year partnership bringing thousands of hours of NBCUniversal films and TV series to India. With this partnership, critically acclaimed and fan-favourite dramas and comedies from NBCU’s vast library, including Downtown Abbey, Suits, The Office, Parks and Recreation and The Mindy Project, will be available on the content streaming platform.

NBCUniversal’s portfolio includes Universal Television, UCP, Universal International Studios, Universal Television Alternative Studio, Sky Studios, DreamWorks Animation, Universal Pictures, Focus Features, Bravo and more.

The OTT platform already has HBO Max content that includes top series like House of Dragon, Game of Thrones, The Last of Us and more. It also has content from Warner Bros Studio including the Harry Potter series, The Dark Knight Trilogy, Batman Vs Superman, and Justice League.

JioCinema recently introduced its annual Premium plan at Rs 999 in India. It will allow users to stream content across all devices including smartphones, tablets, TVs, and more. Users can stream content on 4 devices simultaneously. It will offer up to 4K resolution.

Also Read:

BGMI back on Android and iOS in India: From Nusa map to free outfits and weapons, here’s what’s new

'Completely ridiculous': Meta's chief AI scientist Yann LeCun dismisses Elon Musk's 'civilisation destruction' fear

Elon Musk to visit China for the first time in three years

Watch

Stocks buzzing at share market on May 30, 2023: Hikal, Sobha, Inox Wind, RVNL, Stovekraft, others

Watch

IPL CSK vs GT 2023 final: Biryani wins the trophy for most ordered food item on Swiggy; 12 million orders delivered on match day