BGMI back on Android and iOS in India: From Nusa map to free outfits and weapons, here’s what’s new

Krafton’s Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is now available for download for gamers in India. The mobile game is now available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store for both iOS and Android users. The game developer has introduced a new map, weapons, free outfits, and in-game events in the latest update.

BGMI is now available for download: What’s new

Free outfits

Celebrating the return of BGMI, Krafton has announced 4 new permanent skins for the players in India. As per the tweet, “We’ve got some awesome outfits lined up for you in the BGMI! Participate in events and win four permanent rewards for free!”

In this BGMI update, new X-Suit: Stygian Liege X-Suit, Moondrop Eterna, and Spectral Swan covers are also available for players

Nusa Map

Krafton has introduced a new 1x1 Nusa map that is set on an island situated in a tropical zone. It includes elevators, huts on fire, tactical crossbows, zorb balls, a swimming pool, combustible buildings, and ziplines. The developer claims that it is the smallest map to be introduced in BGMI.

The existing Livik map is still available and has been updated with texture and colours. Supply Shops - Supply Shop is added to Miramar, Vikendi and Sanhok. Moreover, Refresh Shop Tokens are added to resource points on the ground.

New weapons

BGMI now offers a new Tactical Crossbow and NS2000 Shotgun with ‘Quad’. The Crossbow will help players restore the zipline by using a loop and put houses on fire by using fire arrows. It will also let them shoot accurately and fire shotgun bullets in peek and fire mode.

New vehicle

According to Krafton the new two-seater off-road ATV is lightweight and speedy. As per the official statement, “The ATV can move swiftly even in the highly curvy terrains, and has good stability ensuring that it doesn't rollover easily.”

Super Recall feature

BGMI will allow players, who die quickly, to be recalled to the battlefield in duo and squad gaming mode by their surviving teammates.

New in-game events

Just like every other time, BGMI will come with several in-game events. It will host “Underworld Unleashed”, a 7-day login event , giving out permanent purple grade underworld guardian set; “Race To The Top In Battlegrounds”, a 15-day progressive event giving out permanent pink grade Badlands Punk outfit, “Hot Drop Into The Battlegrounds”, a 10-day progressive event giving out permanent pink grade sandstrom Set and “Gameplay Glory”, a 15-day progressive event giving out permanent pink grade Noble Lineage set.

Age restricted playtime

Keeping in mind the well-being of the players, Krafton has introduced a daily playtime limit of three hours for players under the age of 18 years. The other players can enjoy the game for up to 6 hours daily. BGMI has also put spending limitations and parental controls for minors.

