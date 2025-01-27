iQOO Neo 10R India launch confirmed: Price, specifications and all we know so far

iQOO has officially confirmed the launch of its widely popular iQOO Neo 9 device: the iQOO Neo 10R. Leaks about the 'R' model surfaced a few weeks ago, but the launch has now been officially confirmed by iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya, indicating that the arrival of the iQOO Neo 10R is imminent.

iQOO Neo 10R Expected Specifications

It has already been confirmed that the upcoming iQOO Neo 10R will have a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. Moreover, it will be priced under ₹30,000 making it one of the most powerful and fastest smartphones in its price range.

It is expected to feature a 6.78" 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and 4500 nits of peak brightness. For it to live up to the "fastest smartphone in its price range" moniker, it is also expected to feature 12GB RAM on device, as well as 256/512GB of storage.

In terms of the cameras, we could see dual rear cameras, just like last year. There could be a 50MP main lens with support for OIS, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera.

According to rumours, the iQOO Neo 10R could feature a massive 6400mAh battery, which is bigger than the flagship iQOO 13's 6000mAh cell. Along with that, the phone could also have 80W fast charging, giving it the tools it requires for an ultimate battery champion.

It is expected to launch in two colours: Blue White Slice, which has already been teased, and a second Lunar Titanium option.

iQOO Neo 10R Launch and Price

After the official announcement from iQOO India CEO, it is expected that the iQOO Neo 10R could launch very soon in February 2025. It is expected to be priced very competitively, with a starting price of under ₹30,000 bringing it in direct competition with Poco F6, which has the same processor and is currently available for ₹24,999.