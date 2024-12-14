iQOO 13 review: The all-round flagship that won’t break the bank

The iQOO 13 solidifies its place as a performance-driven flagship with notable improvements over its predecessor. At ₹54,999 for the base model (12GB RAM + 256GB storage), the phone offers a combination of high-end specifications, robust build quality, and promising camera enhancements. With features like a 144Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, and a massive 6,000mAh battery, the iQOO 13 competes fiercely in the premium smartphone segment. Let’s break down its strengths and weaknesses.

Design and Build: Premium and Practical

• Dimensions and Weight: Slim profile with a balanced in-hand feel.

• Colours: Standard Black, White, and a vibrant Red edition with a “Monster Halo” LED ring.

• Certifications: IP68 and IP69 for water and dust resistance.

The iQOO 13 retains the premium feel of the iQOO 12 but refines it further. The phone is well-built, with Gorilla Glass Victus on the front and a matte finish on the back to resist fingerprints. One standout feature is the Monster Halo RGB notification light surrounding the camera module. It’s a quirky yet functional addition, letting users assign colours for different notifications. While it may not appeal to everyone, it’s a thoughtful touch for those who prefer keeping their phone face-down.

Display: Smooth and Easy on the Eyes

• Type: 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED

• Refresh Rate: Adaptive 144Hz

• Resolution: 3200 x 1440 (2K)

• Brightness: Adequate for indoor and outdoor use.

The 6.82-inch AMOLED display is a visual treat, delivering sharp images, vibrant colours, and excellent contrast. The adaptive refresh rate ensures smooth scrolling and seamless transitions while conserving battery when a high refresh rate isn’t needed. The inclusion of Ultra Eye Care technology makes extended usage comfortable, though the screen’s maximum brightness could have been slightly higher for better visibility under harsh sunlight. Overall, it’s one of the better displays in its class.

Performance: Built for Gamers and Power Users

• Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite (4nm)

• Memory Options: 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB (UFS 4.1 storage).

The iQOO 13 thrives on raw power, making it a go-to option for gamers and multitaskers. Games like BGMI and Genshin Impact run flawlessly on high settings, with no noticeable frame drops or lag. Even during intensive gaming sessions, the phone remains impressively cool, thanks to its advanced cooling system.

Benchmarks

The iQOO 13 consistently scores high across the board:

• AnTuTu: Over 2.9 million.

• Geekbench (Single-Core/Multi-Core): 1,950 / 5,400.

With UFS 4.1 storage and LPDDR5X RAM, app launches and data transfers are lightning-fast. Day-to-day usage is fluid, and even with multiple apps running in the background, the phone shows no signs of slowing down.

Cameras: A Balanced Shooter with a Few Compromises

• Rear Cameras:

• 50MP primary sensor (OIS).

• 50MP telephoto with 2x optical zoom.

• 50MP ultra-wide lens.

• Front Camera: 16MP.

The iQOO 13 improves significantly in camera tuning, particularly in daylight photography. The primary camera delivers vivid colours, excellent dynamic range, and sharp details. Portrait shots benefit from good edge detection, though results can vary with movement.

The ultra-wide lens maintains consistent colour reproduction but falls short in detail compared to the primary sensor. The 2x telephoto camera produces decent shots in daylight but struggles in low light, where images often appear soft and noisy. A 3x periscope telephoto lens, like the one on its predecessor, would have been a more versatile option.

The new Street Mode adds artistic flair to images, boosting contrast and introducing a vignette effect for a cinematic look. The camera system overall is versatile but not without its quirks, particularly in challenging lighting.

Battery: Long-Lasting with Blazing Fast Charging

• Capacity: 6,000mAh (6,150mAh in the Chinese variant).

• Charging: 120W fast charging (charger included).

Battery life is one of iQOO 13’s standout features. The phone easily lasts 1.5 days on moderate usage, even with tasks like gaming, streaming, and photography. Heavy users can comfortably get through a full day without needing to recharge. The 120W fast charging ensures that even when the battery runs low, a quick 10-15 minute charge provides hours of use.

Software: FunTouch OS Gets Cleaner

• Operating System: Android 15-based FunTouch OS 15.

• Support: 4 years of Android updates, 5 years of security patches.

FunTouch OS has made notable strides in reducing bloatware and improving the overall user experience. The interface feels snappier and includes a host of customisation options, such as fingerprint animation styles and RGB light settings. Pre-installed apps are still present but less intrusive than before. The commitment to long-term software updates is a significant plus, ensuring the device stays relevant for years.

Verdict: A Flagship That Delivers

The iQOO 13 combines flagship-level performance, reliable cameras, and exceptional battery life in a well-designed package. Its strengths lie in its gaming prowess, smooth display, and long-lasting battery, while minor weaknesses like the telephoto lens’s low-light performance and slightly lower screen brightness hold it back from perfection.

At ₹54,999, the iQOO 13 offers excellent value for money, undercutting competitors like the Samsung Galaxy S24 and OnePlus 12 while delivering similar (if not better) performance in many areas. If you’re a gamer or power user who also values a good camera, the iQOO 13 should be at the top of your list.