IRCTC gets a new AI-based assistant called 'Disha' to help resolve problems

IRCTC has launched a new AI-based assistant, Disha for their website. This new assistant will be prompt in answering generic queries about most frequently asked questions on the ticket booking platform. One can spot the new assistant at the bottom right of the screen on the new IRCTC website.

The AI chatbot called Disha is powered by CoRover, a Bengaluru-based startup that owns the platform which is built on artificial intelligence and machine learning. Eventually, the chatbot will also be available on the IRCTC's Android application.

"The IRCTC chatbot Ask Disha will offer greatly improved and intuitive customer support by answering customer queries pertaining to all aspects of the services that IRCTC provides," IRCTC said in a statement.

The chatbot has various preset questions that pop up when the user starts typing. If there's no matching question, the user can type the entire phrase and press enter. Disha then suggests various other questions that may be related to the query. If the user doesn't find relevant information, they can leave feedback and even down vote the suggestions.

The chatbot 'Disha' is unable to answer more detailed or personal queries like details about trains between two particular stations or exact PNR status but it can direct the user to the page where the query can be resolved. The new service is live and can be accessed on the IRCTC's official website.

Last month, IRCTC decided to stop providing free insurance to passengers that booked their tickets online. Initially, free insurance was launched to encourage customers to book their tickets online as well as spread awareness about travel insurance. The insurance is still available on booking tickets online but travelers will have to purchase it during the time of check out. The service has been discontinued since September 1.