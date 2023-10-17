Israel-Hamas War: Father uses Apple Watch to track his daughter but finds her dead

During the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, an American father used Apple Watch to find her daughter but unfortunately, found out that she was killed in a Hamas attack. Eyal Waldman, founder of a multinational supplier of computer network products told CNN that his 24-year-old daughter Danielle Waldman went to Israel to attend the Nova music festival when the militants from Gaza launched an attack killing hundreds of people.

Eyal Waldman earlier hoped that she might have been held hostage by the Hamas militants. He told CNN, “Three hours after I landed [in Israel], I went down south and was able to find the car that they were in.”

He added, “We found the car and some belongings in it. We knew this was the car Danielle was in because of an emergency call we had received from her cellphone that has a feature of a crash call.”

He revealed that he tracked the iPhone and Apple Watch of his daughter.

How to use Apple’s Find My feature

Apple's Find My feature is a nifty tool that allows you to locate your Apple devices, as well as help you locate friends or family members who have shared their location with you. Here's how to use it:

Ensure that Find My is enabled:

- Go to your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch's Settings.

- Scroll down and tap on your Apple ID at the top of the settings menu.

- Tap on "Find My."

- Toggle on "Find My iPhone" or "Find My iPad" if it isn't already enabled.

Use Find My on iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch:

- Open the "Find My" app on your device. It's typically pre-installed on Apple devices, but you can download it from the App Store if it's not on your device.

- Sign in with your Apple ID.

Locating Your Device:

- In the "Find My" app, you'll see a list of your Apple devices. Tap on the device you want to locate.

- You'll see its location on a map. You can zoom in for more precise information.

Additional Options:

- If your device is nearby and you can't see it, you can tap "Play Sound" to make it play a sound.

- If your device is lost or stolen, you can put it in "Lost Mode" or erase it remotely. Lost Mode locks your device and displays a custom message with a contact number on the screen.

- Erasing your device remotely will erase all data on it, so only use this option if you're sure you won't be able to recover your device.

Using Find My on the Web:

- You can also use Find My on the web by going to [iCloud.com/find](https://www.icloud.com/find) and logging in with your Apple ID.

Using Find My on a Mac:

- If you have a Mac, you can use the Find My app, similar to how you would on an iPhone or iPad.

Locating Friends and Family:

- To locate friends or family members, they need to share their location with you through the "Find My" app.

- Open the "Find My" app and tap on the "People" tab.

- Choose the person you want to locate.

Sharing Your Location:

- You can also share your own location with friends and family.

- In the "Find My" app, tap the "Me" tab, and then tap "Share My Location."

- Choose the contacts you want to share your location with and set the sharing options.

Remember, Find My also allows you to track AirPods, Apple Watches, and even other Apple devices linked to your Apple ID.

