Apple Pencil 3 with interchangeable magnetic tips might debut in India today: What to expect

Apple is expected to launch the third generation of Apple Pencil in India today i.e. October 17, with interchangeable magnetic tips for different tasks, reported tipster Majin Bu. It was also suggested that the Cupertino company might launch new iPad, iPad Mini and entry-level iPad models.

As per the tipster Majin Bu, the Apple Pencil 3 will come with different tips for drawing, technical writing and digital painting. The tipster also shared an image of what these magnetic tips might look like. He added that the new tips will fit perfectly into the Apple Pencil and make swapping easy and seamless. He said that it is still unclear as to how Apple will prevent these tips from getting lost.

Based on what my source reported

the new Apple Pencil 3 will come with interchangeable magnetic tips



Japanese website Macotakara also revealed that the company is set to launch its Apple Pencil 3 soon.

Notably, the second-generation Apple Pencil was launched back in 2018 and is available at Rs 11,900 on Apple Store online in India. This device attaches magnetically to 2018 and newer iPad Pro models, 2020 and newer iPad Air models and the latest iPad Mini.

In addition to that, Apple is expected to introduce a new chipset for iPad Air, iPad and iPad mini. It was revealed that the iPad Air will be powered by an M2 chipset and the Mini will be powered by an A16 Bionic chip that also powers iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models. Apple is likely to fix the “jelly scrolling” issue on the current iPad mini models.

Interestingly, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has hinted that these launches will not take place this month.

Apple Festive Offers 2023

Notably, Apple Festival offers are now live in India. During this Diwali sale, buyers will get an instant discount of up to Rs 10,000 on Apple products including iPhone 15 series, iPad models, Mac models, AirPods Pro, Apple Watch Ultra 2 and more. These offers are valid only on HDFC Bank credit cards.

iPhone buyers will also get up to Rs 67,800 in exchange for old devices. They can also avail 6 months of free Apple Music subscription and 3 months of free subscription for Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade Free.

