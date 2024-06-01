ISRO and Wipro 3D partner for space exploration with 3D-printed rocket engine

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Wipro 3D have successfully manufactured a 3D-printed rocket engine, the PS4, set to power the fourth stage of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). This groundbreaking achievement, lauded by Dr. V. Narayanan, Director of Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) at ISRO, marks a paradigm shift in space manufacturing, ushering in the era of additive manufacturing for space exploration.

The PSLV, ISRO's workhorse launch vehicle for earth observation and scientific satellites, relies on its fourth stage, the PS4, for precise orbital placement. This stage is crucial for missions related to remote sensing, oceanography, cartography, and disaster warning, among others. The successful integration of the 3D-printed PS4 engine signifies a transformative step in enhancing the PSLV's capabilities.

Traditionally crafted through conventional machining and welding, the PS4 engine underwent a radical redesign using Design for Additive Manufacturing (DfAM) and Laser Powder Bed Fusion (LPBF) technology. This collaborative effort between Wipro 3D and ISRO resulted in the consolidation of multiple intricate components into a single, unified production unit, thereby boosting production efficiency and structural integrity.

"Wipro 3D's expertise in Additive Manufacturing has been instrumental in realising our vision for sustainable space exploration," stated Dr. Narayanan during his visit to Wipro 3D's facility. "The successful integration of the 3D-printed PS4 engine into our mission marks a significant milestone for ISRO and sets new standards of advanced manufacturing in the space industry."

Yathiraj Kasal, GM & Business Head, Wipro 3D, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration: "We're honoured to collaborate with ISRO on this pioneering project, highlighting the potential of advanced manufacturing in Space. This partnership not only advances ISRO's 'Make in India' initiative but also promotes domestic innovation and manufacturing."

The 3D-printed PS4 engine boasts integrated complex cooling channels, embodying a commitment to sustainability and efficiency. Rigorous testing at ISRO Propulsion Complex in Mahendragiri confirmed its exceptional performance, meeting all design safety and efficiency standards.