ISRO Chief S. Somanath reveals what scientists at the Indian space agency think about Elon Musk

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman, Dr. S. Somanath, recently opened up about the admiration and discussions that Elon Musk's work generates within the organisation. In a conversation with popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Dr. Somanath shed light on how ISRO views Musk's innovations, his impact on global space exploration, and how “he’s an inspiration” for scientists and engineers at ISRO.

According to Dr. Somanath, Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, frequently comes up in internal discussions at ISRO. The younger engineers and scientists at ISRO often bring up Musk’s achievements, particularly the rapid pace at which he introduces new technologies and concepts. "We are amazed by the speed at which he is able to bring technology and also the way he navigates the processes within his country," Dr. Somanath remarked.

He further explained that Musk's ability to develop cutting-edge technology and successfully apply it in the real world is what sets him apart. "It’s not just about doing technology; it’s also about bringing the technology to an ultimate result. That’s a very tough thing that many people don’t understand—the technology and the politics of applying technology."

The Genius Behind SpaceX's Success

Dr. Somanath delved into some of the specific achievements of Musk, highlighting the development of reusable launch vehicles as a game-changer in the space industry. He pointed out how Musk managed to bring NASA-developed engines into the private sector, a feat that was once considered nearly impossible in the United States. "He managed it within the system, possibly through political influence," Somanath noted, adding that Musk's understanding of both technology and the political landscape is crucial to his success.

One of Musk’s most significant contributions, according to Somanath, is the Starlink project, which aims to create a global satellite network for communication. "He created the Starlink constellation—thousands of satellites he was able to launch. Most of the launches are for him alone. Today, we know how he is utilising these satellites, and they are not just used for communication purposes. They are used for national utilisation, global communication where even the US is now dependent on it."

He further added, “So, he made an approach, a concept, and made it into the nation. This can be done only by a person who understands the system, how the country works, how the decisions are taken, and who the influential people are who drive the system. He works with the political system, with the government, with the technologists, and with the engineers. That’s really amazing.”

When asked what a conversation between him and Musk would be like, Dr. Somanath said he would focus on Musk's future vision, particularly his plans for Mars colonisation and the challenges of space travel. "I will talk about his future vision. For example, he talked about reusable rockets. He is now talking about going to Mars and creating habitats for colonisation. One of the biggest challenges for space people is to attain high speeds to reach distant planets, for example, exo-solar-planets." he mentioned, hinting at the kinds of advanced topics that would dominate their discussion.