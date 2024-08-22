ISRO to celebrate National Space Day on August 23, marking first anniversary of Chandrayaan-3’s moon landing

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to celebrate its first-ever National Space Day on August 23 i.e. tomorrow. The central government is also honouring the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission with the occasion by recognising significant achievements in space exploration.

National Space Day aims to inspire future generations by generating their interest in space science and technology. It will also enhance public awareness regarding the importance and benefits of space exploration, and promote national pride and unity.

There’s also a major event taking place in Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi tomorrow. Several high-profile sessions, panel discussions and cultural programmes will take place at the venue. Some more announcements are also expected.

National Space Day - 2024

The event will begin with a VVIP tour of the space exhibits and demonstrations from several ministries, industries, startups, academia and DOS. Additionally, the winners of the ISRO Robotics Challenge and Hackathon will also be announced tomorrow. The occasion will also highlight ISRO’s capabilities in deploying rockets, and satellites, as well as their applications, demonstrating the country's commitment towards scientific development.

To mark this occasion, the government will conduct a month-long campaign to highlight the achievements of India’s space missions and inspire the youth of the country.

This campaign will travel to schools and public places to engage with the audience and educate them about space science and technology. It will showcase detailed models of the first two launch pads, highlighting the Chandrayaan-1 mission and the Indian Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan), and more.

Additionally, a total of 120 registered Space Tutors of the ISRO are organising outreach events like talks, quizzes, and exhibitions at various places across the country. There’s also a one-of-a-kind initiative by ISRO, the national-level hackathon presents students with various problem statements and encourages them to develop creative solutions. The teams for the same will be shortlisted depending on the responses to compete in the finale at selected centres. In the finale, the selected students will be provided internships at ISRO centres, while the top three hackathon winners will get a chance to showcase their applications during the National Space Day celebrations on August 23.