ISRO successfully deploys magnetometer boom on Aditya-L1 to decode interplanetary mysteries

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has achieved a significant milestone in space exploration by successfully deploying a six-metre-long magnetometer boom on the Aditya-L1 satellite. The boom, which had been in a stowed condition for 132 days since the satellite's launch, is designed to measure the low-intensity interplanetary magnetic field in space.

This crucial deployment took place in the Halo orbit at the Lagrange point L-1 on January 11, as confirmed by the space agency. ISRO revealed that the boom is equipped with two state-of-the-art, high-accuracy fluxgate magnetometer sensors dedicated to measuring the interplanetary magnetic field.

According to ISRO, the sensors are strategically positioned at distances of 3 and 6 metres from the spacecraft body. This configuration aims to minimise the impact of the spacecraft-generated magnetic field on measurements. The use of dual sensors enables precise estimation and cancellation of the spacecraft's magnetic influence, ensuring the accuracy of the collected data.

The boom segments, crucial components of this advanced system, are constructed from carbon fibre-reinforced polymer. They serve as interfaces for sensor mounting and mechanism elements, demonstrating ISRO's commitment to employing cutting-edge materials and technologies in its space missions.

ISRO explained that the articulated boom mechanism comprises five segments interconnected through spring-driven hinge mechanisms. This design allows for both folding and deploying actions, showcasing the versatility and adaptability of the technology employed in the Aditya-L1 mission.

The Aditya-L1 satellite, India's inaugural solar mission, reached the L1 point approximately 1.5 million kilometres from Earth on January 6. This location enables the spacecraft to continuously observe the sun, marking a significant achievement 127 days after its launch on September 2, 2023.

The primary objective of the solar observatory at L1 is to observe and understand the chromospheric and coronal dynamics of the Sun in a continuous manner. ISRO's successful deployment of the magnetometer boom enhances the satellite's capabilities, bringing new insights into the interplanetary magnetic field and contributing to our understanding of the sun's behaviour.