scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
ISRO to launch new mission on January 1 to study black holes, neutron stars; see details

Feedback

ISRO to launch new mission on January 1 to study black holes, neutron stars; see details

Scheduled for a 9:10 am liftoff, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has unveiled plans for the XPoSat mission.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
ISRO ISRO
SUMMARY
  • The XPoSat mission is anticipated to break new ground in our understanding of the universe
  • It will add two crucial dimensions—degree and angle of polarisation
  • Into the existing spectroscopic and timing data, potentially resolving ambiguities in current theoretical models of astronomical emissions

India is on the brink of a momentous stride in space exploration as the countdown commences for the launch of its maiden X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) aboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) on January 1, 2024.

Scheduled for a 9:10 am liftoff, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has unveiled plans for the XPoSat mission, heralding a groundbreaking chapter in India's foray into space exploration.

At the heart of this pioneering venture lies the quest to delve into the polarisation of intense X-ray sources, an ambitious scientific pursuit poised to position India at the vanguard of space-based polarimetry.

This mission marks India's inaugural dedicated foray into polarimetry, trailing only behind NASA's precedent-setting launch of the Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) in 2021.

XPoSat is slated to scrutinise the 50 most luminous known sources in the cosmos, encompassing a diverse array of celestial bodies such as pulsars, black hole X-ray binaries, active galactic nuclei, neutron stars, and non-thermal supernova remnants. The satellite will be stationed in a circular low Earth orbit spanning 500–700 km, poised for a mission lifespan extending over a minimum of five years.

Central to the expedition is the primary payload, POLIX (Polarimeter Instrument in X-rays), engineered to gauge the degree and angle of polarisation within the medium X`-ray energy range of 8-30 keV photons of astronomical origin. Complementing POLIX, the XSPECT (X-ray Spectroscopy and Timing) payload will furnish spectroscopic insights covering the energy spectrum of 0.8-15 keV.

Crafted through collaborative efforts between the esteemed Raman Research Institute (RRI) and the U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), these instruments are primed to unravel novel facets of celestial physics. By deciphering the polarisation of X-rays, scientists anticipate unlocking crucial details about the structural composition and emission mechanisms of these remote celestial entities.

Also Read Chandrayaan-4's backbone technology to be tested by ISRO: Know all about SPADEX mission

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Dec 27, 2023, 10:26 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement