IT company employee falls prey to 'liking videos' scam, loses Rs 42 lakh to fraudsters

In a tale that proves even tech-savvy individuals can be ensnared by online fraudsters, a software engineer from an IT company in Gurugram Sector 102 has allegedly been swindled of a staggering amount of over Rs 42 lakh. The scammers, using the allure of easy money, enticed the unsuspecting techie with promises of substantial earnings by simply liking videos on YouTube.

The story began on March 24 when the victim received a message on WhatsApp, offering him a part-time job where he could earn extra income by liking YouTube videos. He agreed to join the group, only to be added to a Telegram app group named by a woman named Divya. The group members wasted no time in convincing him to invest his hard-money, tempting him with guaranteed returns.

The victim then transferred a sum of ₹42,31,600 from his and his wife's bank accounts to the fraudsters. The victim was also provided assurance by people in the Telegram group going by the names Kamal, Ankit, Bhoomi, and Harsh. They confirmed the transactions and even claimed the victim had earned Rs 69 lakh in profit. However, when the time came to withdraw the money, they demanded for even more money.

The scamsters demanded an additional ₹11,000 from the victim. He then decided to take approach the police, and filed a complaint against the fraudulent people in the Telegram group.

In response to the complaint, an FIR has been registered against the unknown fraudsters under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act at the cybercrime division. The police is seeking the bank details associated with the transactions to trace the scammers.

Also read: WhatsApp scam epidemic in India: Meta-owned company reveals 6 ways to avoid online scams

To avoid falling victim to scams like this, here are five pointers to keep in mind:

Be skeptical of lucrative offers: If an opportunity promises exceptional returns with minimal effort, approach it with a healthy dose of skepticism. Remember, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is

Research before investing: Before parting with your hard-earned money, conduct a thorough research about the company, individuals, or platforms involved. Look for reviews, check their legitimacy, and seek recommendations from trusted sources

Beware of unsolicited messages: Be cautious of unsolicited messages, especially those making enticing offers. Scammers often use social media platforms, messaging apps, and emails to reach potential victims

Guard personal and financial information: Never share sensitive information such as bank account details, passwords, or PINs with unknown individuals or organizations. Legitimate entities will never ask for such information through unsolicited messages or calls

Report suspicious activities: If you suspect any fraudulent activity or believe you have fallen victim to a scam, report it to the appropriate authorities immediately. Prompt reporting can help in tracking down the culprits and preventing further harm to others.

With inputs from PTI

Also read: 'How are scammers identifying numbers on WhatsApp?' IT minister raises pointed questions on international call scam