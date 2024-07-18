ITR Filing 2024: How to verify your income tax return online after filing it

Filing your Income Tax Return (ITR) is just the first step in India. To avoid penalties and delays, online verification within 30 days is crucial. Learn why online verification is the preferred method and how to complete it seamlessly.

After submitting your ITR, the Indian Income Tax Department mandates verification within a short window – now just 30 days from the date of filing. This crucial step validates your return and ensures its smooth processing. While several methods are available, online verification stands out as the most efficient and convenient option.

"Online verification occurs instantaneously. This eliminates delays associated with postal mail and ensures prompt processing of your return," highlights the article, emphasising the speed advantage of digital verification.

Here's why you should choose online ITR verification:

Faster Processing: Forget snail mail delays! Online verification is instant, expediting your return's processing and minimising the chance of late penalties.

Effortless and Convenient: Say goodbye to printing, signing, and mailing forms. Online verification is paperless, hassle-free, and can be done from anywhere with an internet connection.

Peace of Mind: Receive instant confirmation that your return has been successfully submitted and is under review.

Choosing Your Online Verification Method

The Indian government offers various online verification methods to suit individual preferences:

Aadhaar OTP: This simple method requires your PAN, Acknowledgement Number, and a registered Aadhaar linked to your mobile number. You'll receive an OTP for instant verification.

Electronic Verification Code (EVC): Generate an EVC through your pre-validated bank account or Demat account via their respective online portals. Some banks even offer EVC generation via ATMs.

"Once you verify your ITR online, you can be confident that your return has been successfully submitted and is in the process of being assessed," the article reassures, underscoring the importance of completing this final step.

Don't Delay, Verify Today!

Given the shortened 30-day deadline, taxpayers are urged to verify their ITR online immediately after filing. Don't wait until the last minute and risk missing the deadline, which could lead to penalties and complications.