'My son is dead, killed by the woke virus': Elon Musk opens up about son's gender transition

In a recent interview, Elon Musk shared a deeply personal story about his son, Xavier, who is now known as Vivian. Musk explained that he felt deceived into consenting to puberty blockers for Xavier during the chaotic early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to Jordan Peterson, Musk recounted how he was convinced to sign documents allowing Xavier to start puberty blockers. He believed Xavier might commit suicide if he did not receive the treatment. "This was before I had any understanding of what was going on," Musk said. He later described the information he received as misleading and manipulative.

Musk expressed his distress over not being informed that puberty blockers can act as sterilisation drugs. He voiced his regret, stating, "I lost my son, essentially. They call it deadnaming for a reason. My son Xavier is dead, killed by the woke mind virus."

Both Musk and Peterson criticised doctors who perform gender transition procedures on children, calling the practice "evil." Musk vowed to combat what he termed the "woke mind virus" that he believes is responsible for these situations.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Xavier legally changed his name to Vivian in June 2022 after coming out as transgender. At the time, Vivian stated, "I no longer want to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form."

The report claims, Vivian, who was born Xavier, officially adopted her mother Justine's maiden name at the age of 18 in 2022. She filed a petition to change both her name and legal gender.

A Santa Monica judge granted the petition, issuing a new birth certificate that reflected her new name and gender. The ruling simply stated: "Xavier Alexander Musk to Vivian Jenna Wilson. The gender of the petitioner is changed from male to female." Vivian filed the petition three days after her 18th birthday, though the court documents weren't made public until the day after Father’s Day.