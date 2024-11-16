Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson: Rob Gronkowski and Shaquille O’Neal tease NFL vs NBA boxing match on Netflix

NFL icon Rob Gronkowski and NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal have sparked buzz about an unprecedented crossover event: a boxing match pitting NFL players against NBA stars. The idea emerged during a live Netflix broadcast, where the duo discussed bringing their playful banter into the ring.

Standing side by side, Gronk and Shaq shared their vision with viewers. “Me and Gronk gonna put together NBA vs NFL,” Shaq announced. “Coming soon. I’m talking boxing, fighting, football, basketball.”

Gronkowski, known for his larger-than-life personality, pressed for details. “Are we talking current players vs retired players or active players vs active players?”

Shaq’s response was simple yet ambitious: “Either or, but we’re gonna do it.”

The conversation took a competitive turn when Shaq revealed the inspiration behind the idea. “I just thought of it because me and Gronk are good friends, and he challenged me to a fight,” Shaq admitted.

Not to be outdone, Gronkowski fired back with a grin, “I’m not really your friend. I’m ready to fight your ass.”

Shaq is at the #TysonPaul fight declaring Mike Tyson will "whoop some ass" on Jake Paul. Then his buddy Gronk swoops in and announces he and Shaq are starting a new boxing league. #PaulTyson #NetflixFight pic.twitter.com/RuiIHLFt9v — Diamond Joe (@ItsDiamondJoe) November 16, 2024

Could This Be the Next Big Event?

Fans are already buzzing about the potential event, drawing comparisons to high-profile celebrity boxing matches like the recent Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson bout. Gronk even proposed that he and Shaq headline the event: “Can we be the first main event? We’ll be the first ones up.”

Viewers flooded social media with their reactions. “Not a bad idea. NBA vs NFL,” one fan wrote. Another chimed in, “Shaq is just such an American treasure.”

Others speculated on the matchup’s entertainment value. “The funniest thing is you know damn well Shaq is being serious,” a fan commented, while another added, “They need a reality show.”

While there’s no official confirmation yet, the playful exchange between Gronkowski and Shaq has ignited discussions about the feasibility of an NFL vs NBA crossover boxing event. Whether it’s a lighthearted exhibition or a full-scale spectacle, the idea has already captured the imagination of sports fans.