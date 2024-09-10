JBL Authentics 300 review: Two smart assistants, one beautiful speaker, and a pricey proposition

JBL's Authentics 300 smart speaker breaks new ground by offering simultaneous support for both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, a long-awaited feature for those with mixed smart home ecosystems. While the dual-assistant functionality is a significant selling point, the speaker's high price, inconsistent sound tuning, and lack of weather resistance raise questions about its overall value.

Retro Design, Modern Features

The Authentics 300 boasts a stylish retro design inspired by classic speakers from the 1970s. Its black faux leather exterior, gold accents, and patterned acoustic fabric create a visually appealing aesthetic that complements a variety of home decor. However, its hefty weight of nearly 5 kilograms and its large size (13.5 inches wide) limit its portability.

Connectivity and Control

The Authentics 300 offers a wide range of connectivity options, including Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, a 3.5mm aux input, Ethernet, and a USB-C port for playing music from external hard drives. Physical controls include a power button, a Bluetooth pairing button, a programmable "heart" button for favourite playlists, a multifunction volume knob, and dials for adjusting treble and bass.

Dual-Assistant Harmony

Setting up and using both Alexa and Google Assistant on the Authentics 300 is a seamless experience. The speaker responds quickly and accurately to voice commands for either assistant, with minimal instances of confusion or glitches. This simultaneous support for both assistants is a unique feature currently unmatched by competitors, making the Authentics 300 an attractive option for those with a mix of smart home devices.

Sound Quality

The Authentics 300 delivers powerful and room-filling sound, particularly at higher volumes. It excels with acoustic music, jazz, and classical tracks, showcasing a warm and detailed sound signature that complements its vintage aesthetic. However, the speaker's tuning can sometimes overemphasise vocals, particularly in rock music, resulting in an unbalanced listening experience.

While the treble and bass dials offer some control over the sound, they are not a perfect solution for the inconsistencies in the speaker's tuning. The lack of support for higher-quality Bluetooth codecs like AptX Adaptive is also disappointing for a speaker in this price range.

Battery Life and Portability

The Authentics 300 features a built-in battery that provides up to eight hours of portable playtime, making it suitable for occasional outdoor use. However, the lack of any dust or water resistance limits its versatility, making it best suited for indoor use.

Conclusion: A Unique Feature, But Not a Clear Winner

The Authentics 300's price of Rs 49,999 is steep, especially considering its lack of weatherproofing. While the dual-assistant support is a compelling feature, its niche appeal might not justify the high cost for most users. The JBL Authentics 300 is a capable smart speaker with a stylish design and a unique feature that sets it apart from the competition. Unless you absolutely need simultaneous support for both Alexa and Google Assistant, other speakers in this price range offer a more balanced and compelling combination of features and performance.