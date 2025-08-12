JBL Tour Pro 3 review: Great sound meets a case you’ll actually use

When I first pulled the JBL Tour Pro 3 out of the box, I expected the usual premium TWS story: slick design, strong ANC, and decent battery life. What I didn’t expect was a charging case that’s arguably as interesting as the earbuds themselves. This one has a built-in touchscreen that actually adds value rather than sitting there as a gimmick.

Advertisement

The Case That Wants to Be More Than a Case

At 71.8 grams, the case feels heavier than most, and you notice that extra weight immediately. That’s because JBL has crammed in a 1.57-inch touchscreen that lets you control playback, adjust ANC modes, tweak volume, and even see your battery stats without touching your phone. It sounds excessive until you start using it, then it becomes surprisingly intuitive.

The matte finish keeps fingerprints at bay, and the rounded shape slips easily into a bag, though it’s chunky enough that pocket carry feels awkward. The downside? Even on the lowest setting, the display is too bright for pitch-dark bedrooms. I learned this the hard way during a late-night podcast binge.

Advertisement

Comfortable Enough for the Long Haul

The earbuds themselves stick to a compact stemmed design with a matte finish and IP55 protection against dust and splashes. At 5.6 grams each, they’re not featherlight, but the oval ear tips make for a secure fit that stays comfortable through long listening sessions. Wear detection works flawlessly, pausing audio the moment you pull them out and resuming when you pop them back in.

Connectivity That Just Works

Bluetooth 5.3, LDAC support, and Google Fast Pair mean these connect in seconds to just about anything. Pairing to my Nothing Phone (3) was instant, and the dual-device connection meant I could switch between my laptop and phone without thinking about it. The transition during calls was seamless, which made them perfect for bouncing between work and music.

Advertisement

The touch controls are customisable via the JBL Headphones app, which is also where you’ll find settings for the smart case. It even lets you change the wallpaper on the case’s display, which is silly but fun.

Sound That Justifies the Price

JBL’s dual-driver setup, a 10.2mm dynamic driver and a smaller balanced armature, delivers a sound signature that’s clean and detailed, with a bass presence that’s rich but never bloated. Vocals stay crisp, instruments have space to breathe, and LDAC support ensures you can get the most out of high-resolution tracks.

The app’s equaliser is excellent, and Personi-Fi 3.0 takes personalisation further by tuning sound to your hearing profile. It’s a step above your usual EQ sliders, and in my case, it noticeably improved mid-range clarity.

ANC That Adapts to Life

The Tour Pro 3’s adaptive ANC adjusts on the fly to your surroundings. Stepping from a quiet café into a busy street, I could hear the noise floor drop in real time. While it isn’t quite as silent as Bose’s QuietComfort Ultra or Sony’s WF-1000XM5 in the harshest environments, it’s still very effective. Smart Ambient and TalkThru modes are equally polished, letting you quickly switch to conversations without removing the buds.

Advertisement

Call quality is a highlight too, thanks to six microphones and AI-assisted noise reduction. Voices come through clearly, and background noise is kept well under control.

Battery Life That Delivers

JBL claims up to 11 hours without ANC and 8 with it, and my experience landed close to that. I averaged 9 hours using LDAC with ANC on and off throughout the day. The case brings total battery life to around 32 to 44 hours, depending on ANC use, and wireless charging plus quick charge support make top-ups painless.

Verdict

The JBL Tour Pro 3 nails the essentials: excellent sound, strong ANC, and solid battery life. What makes them memorable is that touchscreen case, which isn’t just a novelty but a genuinely useful extra control point.

They are a little bulky, both in your pocket and in your ears, and the ANC doesn’t quite match the absolute best in extreme noise, but for most people, these are a brilliant mix of premium audio and thoughtful features.

At Rs 19,999, they feel like a confident step from JBL into the high-end TWS space, one that earns its spot in your everyday carry.