Jio affordable OTT plan: After free calling, Jio now offering 12 OTT for less than Rs 200

Jio has introduced a new budget-friendly prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 175, aiming to retain its user base amidst recent tariff hikes and increased competition from rivals like BSNL. This new plan focuses on data benefits and complimentary access to a suite of popular OTT apps.

Categorised as an "entertainment" plan, the Rs 175 recharge is available through Jio's website and the MyJio app. It offers a validity of 28 days and provides users with 10GB of high-speed data without any daily usage limits. Notably, this plan does not include voice calling benefits and is intended to supplement existing recharge plans.

A key highlight of the Rs 175 plan is the inclusion of free subscriptions to various OTT platforms, including Sony LIV, Zee5, Jio Cinema Premium, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Sun NXT, Kanchha Lannka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, DocuBay, Epic On, and Hoichoi. These subscriptions are valid for the entire 28-day validity period.

Jio has also launched three new entertainment plans priced at Rs 329, Rs 1029, and Rs 1049, offering a combination of unlimited voice calling, OTT subscriptions, and daily data allowances.

Alongside these new offerings, Jio's existing Freedom plan, priced at Rs 355, continues to provide a compelling option with 30-day validity, unlimited free calling, 25GB of data without daily limits, and 100 free SMS per day.

Jio's introduction of the Rs 175 plan reflects a strategic response to the recent shift in the telecom landscape. The tariff hikes implemented by private operators have prompted many users to consider more affordable alternatives like BSNL. By offering a cost-effective data-centric plan with attractive OTT benefits, Jio aims to retain its existing customers and attract new users seeking value-driven options.