Reliance Jio, led by Mukesh Ambani, has introduced a range of new, budget-friendly prepaid plans, shaking up India's already competitive telecom landscape. This strategic move comes as Gautam Adani, another prominent industrialist, is rapidly expanding his presence in various sectors, including telecommunications.

Here's a closer look at Jio's revamped prepaid offerings:

1. Rs 199 Plan: 18-day validity with 1.5GB daily data (27GB total), unlimited calls, 100 daily SMS, and subscriptions to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

2. Rs 209 Plan: 22-day validity with 1GB daily data (22GB total), unlimited calls, 100 daily SMS, and access to Jio's entertainment services.

3. Rs 249 Plan: 28-day validity with 1GB daily data (28GB total), unlimited calls, 100 daily SMS, and access to Jio's entertainment services.

4. Rs 299 Plan: 28-day validity with 1.5GB daily data (42GB total), unlimited calls, 100 daily SMS, and access to Jio's entertainment services.

By focusing on affordability and value, Jio is aiming to solidify its position as the leading player in India's telecom market. The timing of these new plans, coinciding with Adani's growing ambitions, suggests a strategic move to maintain its competitive edge.

As the battle for dominance in India's telecom sector intensifies, Jio's aggressive pricing strategy is sure to keep the pressure on competitors and provide consumers with more affordable choices.