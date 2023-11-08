scorecardresearch
Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Jio unveils new plan with Swiggy One Lite subscription bundle; see details

The Jio prepaid plan, bundled with the Swiggy One Lite subscription, promises a range of exciting benefits for users.

As an added bonus during the festive season, users who recharge with the Jio-Swiggy bundled plan will receive Rs 50 cashback as well.
SUMMARY
  • With this plan, customers receive a daily data allowance of 2 GB
  • The plan will also with unlimited voice calls and 5G data for an extended period of 84 days
  • The bundled 3-month Swiggy One Lite subscription can deliver benefits upto Rs 600

Jio has launched a new prepaid plan that includes a Swiggy One Lite subscription. This offering marks the convergence of telecom services and food delivery. Under the new Jio-Swiggy Festive prepaid plan, Jio customers will receive a complimentary 3-month Swiggy One Lite subscription when they recharge their accounts.

The Jio prepaid plan, bundled with the Swiggy One Lite subscription, promises a range of exciting benefits for users. Subscribers will enjoy uninterrupted connectivity while relishing Swiggy's on-demand free delivery services spanning food, groceries, and more.

With this plan, customers receive a daily data allowance of 2 GB, along with unlimited voice calls and 5G data for an extended period of 84 days. The highlight of this offering is the 3-month Swiggy One Lite subscription, delivering benefits upto Rs 600.

Perks included in the Swiggy subscription are:

- 10 free home deliveries for food orders above Rs 149
- 10 free home deliveries for Instamart orders above ₹199
- No surge fees on food and Instamart orders
- Up to 30% additional discounts on orders from over 20,000 restaurants, in addition to regular offers
- A 10% discount on Genie deliveries above Rs 60

As an added bonus during this festive season, users who recharge with the Jio-Swiggy bundled plan will receive Rs 50 cashback, which will be credited to their MyJio account.

Plan Details

- 2 GB of data per day
- Unlimited voice calls
- Unlimited 5G data
- 3-month Swiggy One Lite subscription

Reliance Jio to launch upgraded JioBharat 4G phone at Rs 999 with support for UPI, WhatsApp, Live TV streaming: Report

Published on: Nov 08, 2023, 2:04 PM IST
