Jio unveils ₹601 prepaid unlimited 5G voucher with unlimited for an entire year; see details

Reliance Jio has announced a new ₹601 prepaid “5G upgrade voucher” designed to provide unlimited 5G data for a full year. This plan is targeted at customers who are not currently on eligible 5G plans but wish to experience unlimited high-speed data.

The promotional strategy is aimed particularly at users on Jio’s ₹299 recharge plan, which offers 1.5GB of daily data. With the voucher, these users can now enjoy 5G connectivity without any additional daily or monthly data restrictions.

The ₹601 plan includes 12 individual data vouchers, each priced at ₹51, offering unlimited 5G data for a month. Customers can combine this voucher with their existing plans, such as those offering 1.5GB or 2GB of data per day.

The voucher can be purchased through the MyJio app or Jio’s official website. Once activated, customers must redeem these vouchers monthly to maintain uninterrupted 5G data access.

Jio also allows users to activate the plan as a gift for others. However, it’s important to note that the vouchers are non-transferable.

Other Jio 5G Options

In addition to the ₹601 plan, Jio offers three standalone 5G vouchers priced at ₹51, ₹101, and ₹151, each tailored to varying data needs. For users seeking a more straightforward approach, Jio’s 2GB/day prepaid plan offers direct access to unlimited 5G data for a year.

Recent Tariff Revisions

Jio and other Indian telecom operators raised 5G tariff rates in July. Previously, users could access 5G services on plans priced ₹239 or above. Following the revision, unlimited 5G access now starts at ₹329 for eligible recharge plans.

Reliance Jio’s ₹601 upgrade voucher provides a flexible and cost-effective way for users to access unlimited 5G data, ensuring that customers can experience high-speed connectivity without switching their current plans.