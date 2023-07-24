JioBook (2023) to launch in India on July 31 on Amazon: Expected specs, price and more

Reliance Jio is set to launch its second-gen JioBook laptop in India on July 31 on Amazon. As per the teaser that appeared on the Amazon site, the laptop will be lighter than its previous generation, which was launched in October 2022.

JioBook (2023) expected specifications, features

As per the Amazon microsite, the new JioBook will be powered by an octa-core processor. It will weigh just 990 gm which is much lighter than its previous generation which weighed 1.2 kg. The teaser confirms that the laptop will offer “full-day battery” and will come with support for 4G connectivity.

In terms of colours, JioBook (2023) will be available in Blue and Grey colour options. Jio’s upcoming laptop will run on JioOS operating system and will come with pre-loaded apps like JioMeet, JioCloud, JioSecurity and so on.

As per a report by 91Mobiles, JioBook (2023) will be priced under Rs 20,000 in India. Notably, the previous generation of JioBook was launched at Rs 15,799 in India.

The first-gen JioBook that was launched last year features an 11.6-inch HD display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC coupled with Adreni 610 GPU. It offers 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. It is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that, as claimed by the company, offers 8 hours of battery life on a single charge.

In other news, the company recently launched a JioBharat 4G smartphone at Rs 999 in India. The feature phone comes with a 1.77-inch QVGA TFT display and features a 0.3MP camera on the back along with a torchlight. It comes with smart features like HD calling, UPI Payment via JioMoney, and access to OTT platforms like JioCinema.

JioBharat comes with a 3.5 mm headphone jack and houses a 1,000 mAh battery that can last up to 24 hours on a single charge.

