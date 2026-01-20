JioHotstar adds Rs 79 monthly plan, raises quarterly and annual prices

JioHotstar has revised its subscription plans, bringing a new monthly tier, starting at just Rs 79. However, the affordable pricing comes at a cost as it raises prices for quarterly and annual subscribers. The newly introduced plans will go into effect from January 28, 2026. The online streaming platform claims that new plans reflect consumers’ evolving content preferences.

The new monthly plans are said to make JioHotstar more accessible for individuals looking to stream on smartphones, and even on bigger screens like connected TVs at home.

“Large-screen consumption of JioHotstar has seen an explosive growth in the last 11 months since launch, and the new pricing is aimed at continuing to offer a delightful experience for all consumers,” the company said in a press release.

JioHotstar revised plans

JioHotstar mobile users will have to pay Rs 79 on a monthly basis. For quarterly and annual payments, users will have to pay Rs 149 and Rs 499, respectively. This subscription tier will support ads, and users will have to pay an additional price to access Hollywood content that starts at Rs 49 per month.

The Super plan will allow users to log in from two devices simultaneously. It starts at Rs 149 per month, but the quarterly and annual prices have been increased to Rs 349 and Rs 1,099. This showcases a 22% hike from the old pricing of Rs 299 and Rs 899. Super plan will also support ads, but users will not have to purchase the Hollywood pack separately.

Lastly, the premium plan with up to 4 devices at a time will start at Rs 299 per month. However, the prices have increased for the quarter and the annual to Rs 699 and Rs 2,199. This showcases about 47% when rounded.

JioHotstar further assures that existing subscribers will continue on the current prices without any change, and their plans will be auto-renewed after the validity period ends.