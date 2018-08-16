JioPhone 2 to go on first flash sale today at 12pm; all you need to know

Reliance Jio will be finally selling JioPhone 2. This time the company has opted for flash sales instead of pre-booking. As the company will be selling the device in a flash sale, the stock is expected to be limited and the sale might get over in a matter of a few minutes.

The device can be purchased on Jio's official website and even authorised retailers. The company claims that the device should ideally reach the buyers within 5 to business days or the buyer can pick it up themselves from the retailer.

The JioPhone 2 is priced at Rs 2,999 and comes with QWERTY keypad, giving it a Blackberry-like form factor. The device can be recharged using the same plans that are available with the first generation JioPhone.

Features

JioPhone 2 comes with a 4-way navigation key. In terms of connectivity, the device will feature LTE Band 3,3,40, 2G Band- 900/1800 4G. The device is capable of conducting LTE Cat4. The JioPhone 2 is also capable of using VoLTE and VoWiFi for calling over the internet.

The device can take dual SIMs (nano). The screen is 2.4-inch QVGA display. It comes with 512MB RAM and 4GB of internal storage. A 2000mAh battery powers the new JioPhone 2. The phone can also house an SD card up with memory up to 128GB.

For optics, JioPhone 2 will come with a 2 Megapixel primary camera and a VGA camera on the front panel. The phone uses KaiOS as the operating system. The feature phone will also be capable of functionalities of FM, Wi-Fi, GPS and even NFC.